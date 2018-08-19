Aretha Franklin came to Washington to sing - and for history

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2009 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration for President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at her home in Detroit. She was 76. Throughout Aretha Franklin’s career, “The Queen of Soul” often returned to Washington - the nation’s capital - for performances that at times put her in line with key moments of U.S. History. Ron Edmonds, File AP Photo