Movie star’s lifestyle reversal sparks a debate in Egypt

In this June 20, 2004 photo, Egyptian actress Hala Shiha poses during a photo session, in Cairo, Egypt. When Shiha quit the film industry a decade ago to embrace a more religious lifestyle and wear the hijab, Islamic conservatives celebrated. Now, in 2018, that she has decided to return to a more secular life, they are expressing disappointment, and a vigorous debate has broken out in Egypt. Abdelhamid Eid AP Photo