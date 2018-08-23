From Rock Hill to Hilton Head: Here’s what to see, do, eat across SC

There are a lot of reasons to visit the Palmetto State. The only real question is where to start?
You might have a few ideas when it comes to South Carolina’s bigger cities, but what about the beautiful mountain city Greenville and Charlotte’s South Carolina metro city Rock Hill?
The beautiful part about the state is that there’s an event or activity for everybody — shopaholics, outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs and, of course, foodies.
We’ve got your back and put together a quick guide to some of the notable places, happenings and activities:
Charleston
The Holy City got its spiritual nickname thanks to its magnificent church steeples and acceptance of all religions but research shows there could be more to the city than churches.
What to do: With a city as beautiful and rich with history as Charleston, the best way to explore is to take a stroll through downtown.
For shopaholics, walking down King Street will dazzle your eyes and fill your shopping bags.
However, there are plenty of plantations and historic homes to see, too.
Where to eat: When you’re in a city this close to the ocean, having seafood is a must. Go to 167 Raw and try one of the restaurant’s favorite meals: lobster rolls, tuna burgers and fish sandwiches.
Where to stay: Charleston native Stephen Colbert still remembers and approves of the Francis Marion Hotel as being the spot to stay, and we’d have to agree.
The hotel opened in 1924 and provides a beautiful view of the Charleston harbor.
Take a selfie: Take a colorful shot in front of the historic “rainbow row” houses. If you get just the right angle, you’ll add some bright colors to your Instagram feed.
However, if you want a more historic shot, you can opt to take a photo in front of the city’s oldest church, St. Philip’s.
Columbia
The state capital doesn’t disappoint when it comes to restaurants, attractions and fun atmosphere.
You’ll love the city for its culture and food; you’ll want to stay just to see Gamecocks fans go wild. And you should plan to eat shrimp and grits for days on end.
What to do: If you’re a football fan, you’ll definitely want to wait until the college season is back and go to a USC Gamecocks game. You might get lucky and see Darius Rucker in the stands.
Where to eat: Shrimp and grits are a delicacy in the Lowcountry. If you want to try the best in Columbia, you have to go to the Blue Marlin.
Where to stay: In order to be in the spot where everything happens — Gamecocks game, restaurants and museum tours — you have to stay at the Sheraton Hotel in Columbia’s downtown.
Take a selfie: What better way to commemorate your visit with the building that started it all?
The South Carolina State House is absolutely gorgeous and will definitely make your Facebook friends jealous.
Greenville
What to do: Greenville life is all about the outdoors and the arts.
If you visit in May, you’ll get to experience one of the best art festivals in the country — Artisphere.
If you can’t visit then, or prefer to experience Mother Nature’s wonders, you can take a ride down Swamp Rabbit Trail or stroll across The Liberty Bridge.
Where to eat: You can’t visit the South without having some good ol’ Southern comfort food.
That’s where Soby’s New South Cuisine comes in.
Among the menu items: fried calamari, country ham and Brussels sprouts and fried green tomatoes.
Our stomachs are growling just thinking about it.
Where to stay: Nothing could beat the class and charm of The Westin Poinsett.
The hotel is right in the heart of downtown, making it easy for you to catch a show at The Peace Center or try the multitude of restaurants in the area.
Take a selfie: You can’t NOT get a photo of the Blue Ridge Mountains when you visit this beautiful city.
Don’t be afraid to travel into Jones Gap State Park or Caesars Head State Park to explore more of the area.
Hilton Head-Bluffton-Beaufort
What to do: Since the area is known as a “family friendly vacation destination,” spending your day at any one of a number of beaches in Beaufort County is a must.
Where to eat: You won’t have to worry about running out of options when it comes to eating in the Lowcountry.
You’ve literally got three spots to choose from: Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head
Where to stay: Hilton Head is known for its prestigious golfing communities and beach resorts, so there’s plenty to choose from there.
You can stay in Beaufort to get a small-town feel or Bluffton has many options.
Take a selfie: Sure, any beach makes a perfect background.
But you have to check out the number of historical sites in Beaufort County, both to see what life looked like back then and to make your own mark on history.
Myrtle Beach
What to do: You can relax on Myrtle Beach’s coastline, but where the action truly happens is on its boardwalk and streets.
Watch the Carolina Opry or pirates shuffle around the stage as you dine. If you’d prefer to experience wild antics yourself, take a tour in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum.
Where to eat: You can get a little bit of everything at Croissants Bistro & Bakery.
It’s the perfect spot for a nice Sunday brunch or a fine dining experience with your other half.
Visitors report that it’s one of their favorite breakfast spots at the Grand Stand.
Where to stay: When you stay in Myrtle Beach, you might go big and stay at the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes.
The resort is absolutely gorgeous and even made Coastal Living’s list as one of the best resorts in the city.
Take a selfie: You can choose a very whacky place to commemorate your trip, or go the more scenic route. Either vibe you’re going for, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum or the boardwalk’s Skywheel, are perfect places to snap a pic.
Rock Hill
What to do: The fourth largest metro city of the Charlotte area, Rock Hill offers a slower pace than the North Carolina hub.
One amazing attraction that connects the two is the Carowinds amusement park. If thrills aren’t your thing, Rock Hill offers beautiful gardens and a rich history.
Where to eat: The Dixie Pig Rock Hill might not look like much on the outside, but there’s apparently among the best southern food ever inside.
Take a selfie: Take a stroll through Glencairn Gardens and take a photo either in front of the fountain or beautiful flowers surrounding the property.
