After rocking Columbia, Beyoncé and Jay-Z leave with the key to the city

Beyoncé and Jay-Z left Columbia on Tuesday night with more than the love of some 40,000 screaming fans — they also left with the key to the city that they had just rocked.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin presented the key to the city to the superstar couple, who performed Tuesday night at Williams-Brice Stadium as part of their On the Run II Tour.
In a midnight tweet that included a photo of him giving the key to Jay-Z, Benjamin called the show “incredible.”
“It was wonderful to have a chance to recognize the humanitarian & cultural contributions of Mr. & Mrs. Carter,” he wrote. “August 21st was officially “Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Shawn Carter Day” in @ColumbiaSC.”
Up next on the couple’s tour schedule is a stop in Nashville on Thursday, then back-to-back concerts in Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.
