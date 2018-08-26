Broadway and Hollywood figures mourn the death of Neil Simon

FILE- In this Nov. 23, 1981, file photo playwright Neil Simon, left, and actor James Coco pose for a photo in New York during the New York announcement of a Broadway bound musical comedy, “Little Me.” Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and his “Brighton Beach” trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, died on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. He was 91. Lederhandler, File AP Photo