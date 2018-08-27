Texans star JJ Watt’s Hurricane Harvey effort raises $41.6M

In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt places a box of relief supplies in the back of a vehicle to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, in Houston. Watt said Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, that he has distributed the $41.6 million his foundation raised to help rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey. Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool Brett Coomer