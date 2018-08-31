Paul McCartney, shown here with James Corden during their “Carpool Karaoke” episode in Liverpool, will play Raleigh on May 27. It’s the first date of the U.S. leg of his “Freshen Up” tour.
Beatles great Paul McCartney coming to South Carolina. Here’s where to get tickets

By Emily Bohatch

August 31, 2018 09:46 AM

Beatles fans rejoice: Paul McCartney is taking a stop in South Carolina during his international Freshen Up tour.

McCartney will be appearing at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville May 30, according to the arena’s website.

Tickets for the event — which range from $29.50 to $255 — will go on sale online Sept. 7, according to the site.

The tour is in honor of the release of McCartney’s new album “Egypt Station,” which comes out Sept. 7, according to the site. “Come On To Me,” which has already been released, is part of the album.

“The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: Nearly three hours nightly of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues (sic) that have formed the soundtracks of our lives,” the announcement on the arena’s site reads.

Paul McCartney performs at Williams-Brice on May 7, 1993.

