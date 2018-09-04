SC teen with viral McDonald’s drive-thru video to appear on Steve Harvey Show

If you plan to watch the Steve Harvey show today, be sure to look for a local teenager whose McDonald’s drive-thru video went viral last month.

Cecily Hennigan, 15, sang the “McDonald’s Drive-Thru Song,” originated by YouTube star Toddrick Hall, at a Conway McDonald’s. The Facebook video went viral with more than 740,000 views.

The show airs today at 3 p.m.

Here’s the video of her stunning the audience.

SCREENSHOT Facebook

Horry County Schools shared the news in a Facebook post Monday.

“HCS is very excited to share that our very own Cecily Hennigan from Conway High School will be on the Steve Harvey show tomorrow, September 4th,” the post said. In August, Cecily sang her order at the McDonald’s drive thru in Conway. Since then her incredible voice, with rhythmic support from her friends, has allowed her video to go viral.”

Cecily Hennigan performs on the Steve Harvey Show, which airs Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Courtesy of Horry County Schools

Hennigan’s video has been the subject of news stories across the country. She even got a call from Ellen and the Today Show, news partner WPDE reported.

According to Hennigan’s Facebook page, she is a student at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities. She previously went to Conway High School.

