Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91

FILE - In a Sept. 5, 2007 file photo, Bill Daily arrives for TV Land’s 35th anniversary tribute to “The Bob Newhart Show,” Wednesday, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bill Daily, the comic sidekick to leading men on the sitcoms “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Bob Newhart Show,” has died. Family spokesman Steve Moyer said Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 that Daily died Tuesday of natural causes in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was 91. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo