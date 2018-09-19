Man pleads guilty to ‘Field of Dreams’ site vandalism

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2014, file photo, teams play at the “Field of Dreams” during a fall tournament in Dyersville, Iowa. Austin Pape, of Dyersville, accused of driving onto and damaging the baseball field made famous by the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” has changed his plea to guilty. Dubuque County court records say Pape entered the plea Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, the day his trial was to begin on a felony charge of criminal mischief. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13. Telegraph Herald via AP, File Dave Kettering