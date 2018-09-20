Fukunaga to direct next James Bond film for release in 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015 file photo, U.S. film director Cary Jogi Fukunaga poses on the red carpet as he arrives as he arrives at the Monaco palace to attend the Princess Grace Foundation gala in Monaco. Producers of the James Bond films say Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the next installment in the spy thriller series, replacing Danny Boyle. Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig announced Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 that the movie will start filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, and will be released on Feb. 14, 2020. Christian Alminana, File AP Photo