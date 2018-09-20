‘Ramblin’ Man’ singer critical but stable after falling

FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band Dickey Betts exits the funeral of Gregg Allman at Snow’s Memorial Chapel, in Macon, Ga. Betts is in “critical but stable” condition after slipping and cracking his head while playing with the family dog in Florida. The Dickey Betts website says the “Ramblin’ Man” singer-songwriter has been sedated since the accident Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, evening in Sarasota. The Macon Telegraph via AP, File Jason Vorhees