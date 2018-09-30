Nobel Prizes still struggle with wide gender disparity

FILE- In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. Nobel Prizes are the most prestigious awards on the planet but the aura of this year’s announcements has been dulled by questions over why so few women have entered the pantheon, particularly in the sciences. The march of Nobel announcements begins Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, with the physiology/medicine prize. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo