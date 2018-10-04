Man sues after being mistakenly jailed in Nevada for 18 days

This undated photo provided by Sean Laughlin’s attorney shows Las Vegas entertainer Sean Laughlin. Laughlin lost his job on an Australian cruise ship in 2017 while jailed in rural Nevada on $675,000 bail for a burglary he didn’t commit. He’s suing Nye and Lyon counties in federal court in Reno for holding him 18 days illegally before his release in a bizarre case of mistaken identity. (Courtesy of Sean Laughlin via AP) AP