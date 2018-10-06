Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale

In this grab taken from video on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 people watch as the spray-painted canvas “Girl with Balloon” by artist Banksy is shredded at Sotheby’s, in London, A Banksy artwork self-destructed moments after being sold at auction for 1.04 million pounds ($1.4 million), in a prank apparently orchestrated by the elusive street artist. (Pierre Koukjian via AP) AP