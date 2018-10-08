Activist’s art offers rare glimpse inside Egypt’s prisons

In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 photo, Yassin Mohammed sits with a cat in an apartment he shares, in Cairo, Egypt. Mohammed, who walked free last month after serving a two-year sentence for joining a protest, secretly chronicled life in his cell block with his artwork, giving a rare and intimate picture of what it’s like for thousands jailed in the largest crackdown on dissent in Egypt’s modern history. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo