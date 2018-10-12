FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. A lucky player could soon overcome remarkably bad odds to win the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Numbers will be drawn Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.
Mega Millions numbers: 4, 24, 46, 61, 70, Mega Ball 7

The Associated Press

October 12, 2018 11:40 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Numbers have been drawn for a lottery jackpot that would be the ninth-largest lottery in U.S. history.

Mega Millions announced Friday night that the winning numbers are 4, 24, 46, 61, 70 and the Mega Ball 7.

It's not yet known whether anyone had bought a winning ticket. The jackpot had climbed to an estimated $548 million. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

