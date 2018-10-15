Ex-’American Idol’ competitor accused of distributing heroin

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2010, file photo, Antonella Barba arrives to the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York. A former contestant on “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” is accused of distributing heroin. News outlets report 31-year-old Barba was arrested Thursday by authorities in Norfolk, Virginia, and charged with distributing more than 100 grams of the drug. She’s set to appear in court Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Charles Sykes, File AP Photo