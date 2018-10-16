Ali Center to host screening of new Ali-related documentary

The Muhammad Ali Center will host a screening of a documentary that follows the life and times of the boxing great, as shown through his appearances on The Dick Cavett Show.
Ali Center officials say the documentary — "Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes" — will be shown Nov. 1 in the center's auditorium in Louisville. The film will begin at 6 p.m.
The film features new interviews with Dick Cavett, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Larry Merchant, as well as archival material from the Cavett Show. Afterward, there will be a discussion with producer/director Robert Bader and a special appearance by Cavett.
Cavett was given his own daily talk show in 1968. The first show he taped featured Ali, who would appear on Cavett's shows 14 times in the coming years.
