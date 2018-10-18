Model Karlie Kloss marries Jared Kushner’s brother

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Karlie Kloss arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Supermodel Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner who is the younger brother of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo - both of them beaming - on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night, Oct. 18, 2018. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision