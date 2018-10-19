AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, an Indian policeman kicks an exploded teargas shell thrown back at them by Kashmiri protesters near the site of a gunbattle in Srinagar, India. Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in the main city of disputed Kashmir on Wednesday shortly after a gunbattle between militants and government forces killed at least two suspected rebels and a counterinsurgency police official. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo