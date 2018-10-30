Godzilla back as animation has human drama, fewer monsters

In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo, film directors Hiroyuki Seshita, right, and Kobun Shizuno, left, pose with voice actors Mamoru Miyano, second from right, Takahiro Sakurai and Godzilla during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo. Godzilla is stomping back into theaters as a fire-breathing animated character, though the movie chosen to close this year’s film festival is more focused on human drama than the monsters that have made the franchise famous. Koji Sasahara AP Photo