Anxious politicians and volunteers make final election push

Harvey Rosenfeld attends a Democratic party rally Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla., bedecked in a red, white and blue outfit topped with an Uncle Sam hat and had a sign around his neck reading, “Be Patriotic, Respect Democracy, Honor America.” The 68-year-old retired publicist said he had been a Republican for 30 years until its stances against abortion rights and gay rights drove him away. Terry Spencer AP Photo