Events you don’t want to miss this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Alternative gift fair
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church will have its all annual Alternative Gift Fair, noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Activities Center on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. This event raises money and awareness for the mission partners we support. You’ll be able to purchase hand-made items from around the world through SERRV, a fair trade, nonprofit organization. You can also participate in live and silent auctions and have a meal.
‘A Christmas Wish’ opens
Vernon Grant’s “A Christmas Wish” opens on Nov. 22 at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Grant’s favorite subject, Santa Claus, along with his whimsical gnomes, and published scenes of winter will be on exhibit in the Dalton and Perimeter Galleries through Dec. 30. “Santa Remembers Everyone,” the image selected as the People’s Choice in 2017, has been recreated in three dimensions by artist Ashley Beard, art teacher at South Pointe High School, and New York-based artist Linda Kay. This life-size sculpture will be on display in the front window. a free, public reception will be 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 28. In addition, the York County High School Art Show is on exhibition in the Edmund Lewandowski Classroom Gallery. Coordinated by the Arts Council of York County and the Catawba River Art Guild, awards are sponsored by the Yorkville Artists’ Guild. Details: yorkcountyarts.org.
Wonderland craft fair
More than 150 craft vendors will attend Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Dairy Barn at Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill. Visitors can shop from a variety of homemade and handmade items such as infused olive oil, soaps, lotions, candles, pottery, knit and crocheted items and more. There will be food trucks and a door prize raffle with contributions from the vendors. Admission is free and the event will be held rain or shine. Parking, $5.
Plan ahead
Make reservations
The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill will host its 12th annual Victorian Tea at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at the Historic Armstrong-Mauldin House, 607 Aiken Ave. A traditiona full English tea is served and the Sugar Plum Boutique with items for local artisans is open and an hour prior to and after the tea. Seating is limited. Reservation deadline is Nov. 28. Call 803-415-7278 or 803-328-8888.
Music and more
The York County Choral Society is presenting “Sounds of the Season” featuring Johanne Pachelbel (Magnificat in G), Z. Randall Stroope (Hodie), Bruckner, Thompson, Distler, and Mendelssohn at 4 pm, Dec. 2 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adult; $10, seniors; $5, students with ID.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church presents The Rock Hill Ecumenical Chorale’s “A Christmas Gift in Song,” 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformational Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill. The chorale is directed by D. Jeffery Sligh and associate directors Karen Craig and Jermaine Evans. The program features the Clinton College Ensemble with Gisele Gathings, Nia Anthony, the Plair Ensemble and Carl Ratliff. Features soloists are Jennifer Ancrum, Joy Colter, Sarah Chisholm, Karen Howze, Iris Rose, Chelsey L. Simms Jr. and Danarian Cureton. The program also honors Bettye C. Gaithings and Bobby Plair Sr. Admission is free.
A special performance reading of “Retrieving the Lamb,” written by Judy Simpson Cook, will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets, $20 and include seasonal snacks and beverage. Get tickets at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Proceeds to the capital campaign.
Fort Mill Dance Team’s annual Breakfast with Santa will be 8:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the R Wing Commons at Fort Mill High School. There will be food, crafts, stories, photos with Santa and a holiday market. Tickets: $12, adults; $8, children. Tickets available at Breakfast with Santa - Fort Mill High School
Food drive for Manna House
Manna House Pantry at Mount Prospect Baptist Church hosts a nonperishable food drive through Nov. 30. Items can be dropped at Mount Prospect, 339 W. Black St.; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road; The Academy of Young Scholars, 1446 Mount Gallant Road or Tite Cuts Barber Shop, 1446 Allen St. Details: 803-329-2772 or info@themannahousepantry.org.
Other events this week
Meetings
Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited. Details: 803-322-1804.
Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
Clubs
Lake Wylie Shag Club Christmas party, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road.. DJ will be Roger Holcomb. Food will be provide the members. Admission: free, members; guests, $7.
Classes
Free yoga classes for Parkinson’s and movement disorder patients (multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions) and their care partners are offered, 2-3 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Towers. Details: 803-328-5587.
Entertainment
Free community bingo for ages 55 and older, 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Morningside of Rock Hill, West Main Street. RSVP to Kay G. Lee, 803-517-2021.
Giveaways
Foundation AME Zion Church, 1852 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill will have its FAK Closet open noon-2 p.m. Nov. 21 to give away Thanksgiving side dishes and non perishable items for those who need them.
Sock drive
Agape Hospice is having its inaugural “Cozy Comfort Sock” drive for hospice patients. The agency will be collecting “fuzzy” socks through Dec. 16 at 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Details: Kiondra Carner, 803-4933166 or kcarner@agapehospice.com.
Volunteer
Habitat for Humanity of York County seeks skilled construction help for building and repairing homes. Any skill level is welcome but there is a specific need for skilled volunteers. Details: volunteer@yorkcountyhabitat.org or 803-985-9244.
Regency Hospice needs volunteers to visit, do activities, share musical talent and special hobbies with patients and residents in their home and assisted living center. Details: 803-517-2021.
York County Library
All libraries close 5 p.m. Nov. 21 for the Thanksgiving holiday and reopen Nov. 26.
All events are free and open to the public.
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Teen Advisory Board, 4:30-6 p.m. Nov. 19. Help select materials for the Young Adult Collection and plan events for your peers. Volunteer time is given for your participation. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Natural Solutions with Essential Oils, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Nov. 19. Learn some natural ways to replace the chemicals used in daily life for cleaning and feeling better. Jennifer from Oils for Every Reason will educate on how essential oils can be used. Registration is required. Call 981-5825 or online at yclibrary.org to register. Limit 25.
Lego Club, 3:15-4:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Get ready to imagine, create, and build with Legos. Ages 5-11. Register online or call 803-981-5888, starting two weeks before each program. Limit 30.
Pick a parade
The 2018 Rock Hill Christmas parade, “Light up the Night,” will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Oakland Avenue and Stewart Street. It lights the way to the opening of ChristmasVille Festival, the award winning holiday festival with more than 70 events.
The 2018 Lancaster parade, “A Sweet Candy Christmas,” will be 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Lancaster. Deadline to enter is Nov. 30. Details: 803-286-1145 or lancastercitysc.com.
Comments