Events you don’t want to miss this weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

‘A Christmas Wish’ opens
Vernon Grant’s “A Christmas Wish” opens on Nov. 22 at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Grant’s favorite subject, Santa Claus, along with his whimsical gnomes, and published scenes of winter will be on exhibit in the Dalton and Perimeter Galleries through Dec. 30. “Santa Remembers Everyone,” the image selected as the People’s Choice in 2017, has been recreated in three dimensions by artist Ashley Beard, art teacher at South Pointe High School, and New York-based artist Linda Kay. This life-size sculpture will be on display in the front window. a free, public reception will be 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 28. In addition, the York County High School Art Show is on exhibition in the Edmund Lewandowski Classroom Gallery. Coordinated by the Arts Council of York County and the Catawba River Art Guild, awards are sponsored by the Yorkville Artists’ Guild. Details: yorkcountyarts.org.
Wonderland craft fair
More than 150 craft vendors will attend Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Dairy Barn at Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill. Visitors can shop from a variety of homemade and handmade items such as infused olive oil, soaps, lotions, candles, pottery, knit and crocheted items and more. There will be food trucks and a door prize raffle with contributions from the vendors. Admission is free and the event will be held rain or shine. Parking, $5.
B&B craft show
The 38th annual B&B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 Plantation Road, Lancaster. More than 50 vendors will sell jewelry, gift baskets, miniature books, handmade dolls, barn wood signs, and more. Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Door prizes every hour. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. Bring non-perishable food items for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw. Sponsored by Landmark Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Drummer Boy registration
The 28th annual Little Drummer Boy registration will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Riverside Baptist Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Bring government issued ID for each child for whom you need help. Children must live in your home, and be under the age of 12. Those registering at the church are guaranteed to receive toys. Those who can’t attend Nov. 24, can register, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at Sassy And Chic Boutique, 1122 India Hook Road, Rock Hill and may receive help on a space available basis. Details: 803-329-4998. No phone registrations. Since 1991, more than 10,000 children have benefited from this local outreach program sponsored by Riverside.
Christmas tree lighting
Lando Christmas tree lighting will be Nov. 24 at the Lando-Manetta Mills History Center with free Santa pictures at 3 p.m. along with a hayride to a historic 1850s home. The tree along with luminaries will be lit at 5 p.m. There will be a carol sing. Luminaries are $1 and available at the history center, 3801 Lando Road. Details: 803-789-6361.
Plan ahead
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill will host its 12th annual Victorian Tea at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at the Historic Armstrong-Mauldin House, 607 Aiken Ave. A traditiona full English tea is served and the Sugar Plum Boutique with items for local artisans is open and an hour prior to and after the tea. Seating is limited. Reservation deadline is Nov. 28. Call 803-415-7278 or 803-328-8888.
▪ Holiday traditions from the 18th and 19th centuries come to life 3-9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 at the Candlelight Christmas Tours at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Visitors can dance along with historically-dressed interpreters to festive fiddle music of the era, watch historical cooking over open hearths and try candle dipping and other hands-on activities. There will be Christmas stories in the barnyard and campfire to enjoy a warm beverage. Concessions available for purchase. Historic Brattonsville’s Gift Shop will be well-stocked with seasonal items and locally made goods.Brattonsville will be closed those days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed from 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs. Admission: adult. $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6 and free for members and age 3 and younger.
▪ The York County Choral Society is presenting “Sounds of the Season” featuring Johanne Pachelbel (Magnificat in G), Z. Randall Stroope (Hodie), Bruckner, Thompson, Distler, and Mendelssohn at 4 pm, Dec. 2 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adult; $10, seniors; $5, students with ID.
▪ St. Mary’s Catholic Church presents The Rock Hill Ecumenical Chorale’s “A Christmas Gift in Song,” 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformational Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill. The chorale is directed by D. Jeffery Sligh and associate directors Karen Craig and Jermaine Evans. The program features the Clinton College Ensemble with Gisele Gathings, Nia Anthony, the Plair Ensemble and Carl Ratliff. Features soloists are Jennifer Ancrum, Joy Colter, Sarah Chisholm, Karen Howze, Iris Rose, Chelsey L. Simms Jr. and Danarian Cureton. The program also honors Bettye C. Gaithings and Bobby Plair Sr. Admission is free.
▪ A special performance reading of “Retrieving the Lamb,” written by Judy Simpson Cook, will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets, $20 and include seasonal snacks and beverage. Get tickets at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Proceeds to the capital campaign.
▪ Fort Mill Dance Team’s annual Breakfast with Santa will be 8:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the R Wing Commons at Fort Mill High School. There will be food, crafts, stories, photos with Santa and a holiday market. Tickets: $12, adults; $8, children. Tickets available at Breakfast with Santa - Fort Mill High School
▪ The Yorkville Historical Society annual holiday tour of homes and sites in the historic district of York will be 3-7 p.m. Dec. 8-9. The tour will feature these homes and sites: 110 E. Liberty St., 16 W. Liberty St., 9 Kings Mountain St., 229 Kings Mountain St., A.R.P. Church, 70 North Congress St., and Downtown Music at 71 North Congress St. There will also be a bonus open house at 219 E. Liberty St. (no ticket required). Tickets are $10 in advance online; $15 for age 13 and older and $10, ages 4-10, the dates of the tour. Tickets can be purchased online at YorkvilleHS.com or during the tour at Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty St.
