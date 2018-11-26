Events you don’t want to miss this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Remembrance tree
The York County Coroner’s Office staff and the CARE Team will be hosting an open house to light its 8th annual Remembrance Tree, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Coroners Office, 933 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. Families who have lost a loved one are invited to bring an ornament to place on the tree in their memory. Families may also bring ornaments during office hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Details: 803-909-8400.
Job fair
In recognition of National Native American Heritage Month, SC Works is partnering with the Catawba Indian Nation to host its Regional Winter Job Fair, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 29 at 996 Avenue of the Nations in Rock Hill with more than 20 businesses and partnering agencies in the Longhouse. SC Works Preferred Pass holders and military veterans can enter at 10 a.m. To get a Preferred Pass, job seekers can visit a local SC Works office and attend a one-hour workshop. Businesses registered include Arcosa Meyer Utility Structures, Bedgear LLC, Carolina Poly, C-A-T Resources LLC, CDI Custom Curb Adapters, FedEx, Giti Tire Manufacturing, Lap Tech Industries, Legrand, Magnolia Manor of Rock Hill, Oceana Gold-Haile Operation, PCI Group Inc., The City of Rock Hill, UNFI, Williams & Fudge, and Atlas Copco. A variety of SC Works community partners will also be on-hand to connect job seekers with supportive services or referrals to programs such as military veteran services and young adult paid work experience programs. Open to the public and job seekers should come prepared to interview. At the close of the job fair, everyone attending is invited to stay for the Native American Hoop Dance to be performed by Catawba Indian Nation’s Ronnie Beck. There also will be art displayed and the public is welcome to enjoy the art and the hoop dance as part of the tribe’s recognition of Native American Heritage Month. Details on the job fair, Chester County, 803-377-8147; Lancaster County, 803-285-6966 or Rock Hill, 803-328-3881.
Victorian Tea
The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill will host its 12th annual Victorian Tea at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at the Historic Armstrong-Mauldin House, 607 Aiken Ave. A traditional full English tea is served and the Sugar Plum Boutique with items for local artisans is open and an hour prior to and after the tea. Seating is limited. Reservation deadline is Nov. 28. Call 803-415-7278 or 803-328-8888.
Native American craft sale
See and shop for jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts, and more one-of-a-kind artwork at the sixth annual Native American Art and Craft Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center. The sale is held in conjunction with the City of Lancaster’s annual Christmas in the City event. The event features work from 12 South Carolina Native American artists showing and selling their handmade creations. Artists include JoAnn Bauer, pottery; Nancy Basket, basket making and kudzu paper art; DeAnn Beck, watercolor paintings; Keith Brown, pottery; Beckee Garris, pottery and basket making; Cindy George, beadwork and jewelry; Faye Greiner, basket making and pottery; Teresa Harris, pottery, quilts and crochet; Marcy Hayden, multiple items; Barbara MorningStar, beadwork; Fred Sanders, soapstone pipes and pottery; Sharon Simmers, beadwork and pottery. Admission is free. Details: 803-313-7172.
Brattonsville candle light tours
Holiday traditions from the 18th and 19th centuries come to life 3-9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 at the Candlelight Christmas Tours at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Visitors can dance along with historically-dressed interpreters to festive fiddle music of the era, watch historical cooking over open hearths and try candle dipping and other hands-on activities. There will be Christmas stories in the barnyard and campfire to enjoy a warm beverage. Concessions available for purchase. Historic Brattonsville’s Gift Shop will be well-stocked with seasonal items and locally made goods.Brattonsville will be closed those days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed from 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs. Admission: adult. $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6 and free for members and age 3 and younger.
Gallery extravaganza
Metal, Mimosas, and Merriment at Bob Doster’s Backstreet Gallery, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 as the gallery hosts a special holiday shopping extravaganza at 217 E. Gay St., Lancaster as part of Lancaster’s Christmas in the City Winter Block Party. Doster’s unique stainless steel sculptures will be featured, alongside artwork by Soda City favorite, 3 Crow, who specializes in upcycled and recycled artwork. Both artists’ works are highly collectible. Singer/songwriter Chase Killough will perform along with tours of an outdoor sculpture garden, and holiday treats. The event is among many downtown holiday open houses, art sales and exhibitions, children’s carousel and craft tent, live music, letters to Santa, and and a gingerbread house contest. Free trolley rides will be provided to locations throughout the historic downtown,
Plan ahead
▪ The York County Choral Society is presenting “Sounds of the Season” featuring Johanne Pachelbel (Magnificat in G), Z. Randall Stroope (Hodie), Bruckner, Thompson, Distler, and Mendelssohn at 4 pm, Dec. 2 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adult; $10, seniors; $5, students with ID.
▪ St. Mary’s Catholic Church presents The Rock Hill Ecumenical Chorale’s “A Christmas Gift in Song,” 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformational Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill. The chorale is directed by D. Jeffery Sligh and associate directors Karen Craig and Jermaine Evans. The program features the Clinton College Ensemble with Gisele Gathings, Nia Anthony, the Plair Ensemble and Carl Ratliff. Features soloists are Jennifer Ancrum, Joy Colter, Sarah Chisholm, Karen Howze, Iris Rose, Chelsey L. Simms Jr. and Danarian Cureton. The program also honors Bettye C. Gaithings and Bobby Plair Sr. Admission is free.
▪ A special performance reading of “Retrieving the Lamb,” written by Judy Simpson Cook, will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Fort Mill Community Playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets, $20 and include seasonal snacks and beverage. Get tickets at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Proceeds to the capital campaign.
▪ Fort Mill Dance Team’s annual Breakfast with Santa will be 8:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the R Wing Commons at Fort Mill High School. There will be food, crafts, stories, photos with Santa and a holiday market. Tickets: $12, adults; $8, children. Tickets available at Breakfast with Santa - Fort Mill High School
▪ The Yorkville Historical Society annual holiday tour of homes and sites in the historic district of York will be 3-7 p.m. Dec. 8-9. The tour will feature these homes and sites: 110 E. Liberty St., 16 W. Liberty St., 9 Kings Mountain St., 229 Kings Mountain St., A.R.P. Church, 70 North Congress St., and Downtown Music at 71 North Congress St. There will also be a bonus open house at 219 E. Liberty St. (no ticket required). Tickets are $10 in advance online; $15 for age 13 and older and $10, ages 4-10, the dates of the tour. Tickets can be purchased online at YorkvilleHS.com or during the tour at Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty St.
Other events this week
Meetings
Military Veterans Coffee Club meets 8-9 a.m. Mondays the back room at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. All veterans, military branches, and ranks are invited. Details: 803-322-1804.
Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School, noon Dec. 1 at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill.
Rock Hill chapter of Finley High School alumni, 5 p.m. Monday at Mary’s Café 1349 Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill. Details: Charlie Robinson 803-230-3325 or Jim Dunham 704-232-0793.
Clubs
Lake Wylie Shag Club Christmas party, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road.. DJ will be Roger Holcomb. Food will be provide the members. Admission: free, members; guests, $7.
Classes
Free yoga classes for Parkinson’s and movement disorder patients (multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions) and their care partners are offered, 2-3 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Towers. Details: 803-328-5587.
Entertainment
Free community bingo for ages 55 and older, 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Morningside of Rock Hill, West Main Street. RSVP to Kay G. Lee, 803-517-2021.
Volunteer
Habitat for Humanity of York County seeks skilled construction help for building and repairing homes. Any skill level is welcome but there is a specific need for skilled volunteers. Details: volunteer@yorkcountyhabitat.org or 803-985-9244.
Regency Hospice needs volunteers to visit, do activities, share musical talent and special hobbies with patients and residents in their home and assisted living center. Details: 803-517-2021.
