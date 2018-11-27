Alec Baldwin’s lawyer: Video will clear him in parking clash

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin walks out of the New York Police Department’s 10th Precinct, in New York, after he was arrested for allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home, authorities said. Baldwin is set to be arraigned in a New York court on assault and harassment charges Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. He has said that any assertion that he punched anyone over a parking spot is false and that the episode was “egregiously misstated.” Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo