A list of holiday events and more this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Food for fines
The York County Library annual Food for Fines Program runs through Dec. 31. Patrons with overdue fines will get $1 off for each nonperishable food item donated. It’s for overdue fines only; not lost or damaged materials. Food goes to local pantries. Items must be unopened, in original packaging and with current expiration. Items needed include canned fruit, soup, vegetables, tuna, chicken, pasta rice, mashed potatoes, boxes macaroni and cheese, cereal and baby food. No bottled water, ramen noodles, household items or toiletries. All library locations will accept donations.
Tree lighting
Richburg Christmas in the Park is 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Richburg Town Park with the Christmas tree lighting, Santa will greet the children, and there will be short program and Christmas music. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee and other refreshments provided.
Choral concerts
York County Choral Society presents “Sounds of the Season” featuring Johanne Pachelbel (Magnificat in G), Z. Randall Stroope (Hodie), Bruckner, Thompson, Distler, and Mendelssohn at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Tickets: $20, adult; $10, seniors; $5, students with ID.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church presents Rock Hill Ecumenical Chorale’s “A Christmas Gift in Song,” 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformational Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill. The chorale is directed by D. Jeffery Sligh and associate directors Karen Craig and Jermaine Evans. The program features the Clinton College Ensemble with Gisele Gathings, Nia Anthony, the Plair Ensemble and Carl Ratliff. Features soloists are Jennifer Ancrum, Joy Colter, Sarah Chisholm, Karen Howze, Iris Rose, Chelsey L. Simms Jr. and Danarian Cureton. The program also honors Bettye C. Gaithings and Bobby Plair Sr. Admission is free.
Breakfast with Santa
Fort Mill Dance Team’s annual Breakfast with Santa is 8:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the R Wing Commons at Fort Mill High School. There will be food, crafts, stories, photos with Santa and a holiday market. Tickets: $12, adults; $8, children. Tickets available at Breakfast with Santa - Fort Mill High School.
Candle light tours
Holiday traditions from the 18th and 19th centuries come to life 3-9 p.m. Dec. 8 at Candlelight Christmas Tours at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Visitors can dance along with historically-dressed interpreters to festive fiddle music of the era, watch historical cooking over open hearths and try candle dipping and other hands-on activities. There will be Christmas stories in the barnyard and campfire to enjoy a warm beverage. Concessions available for purchase. Brattonsville will be closed those days until 3 p.m. Brattonsville Road will be closed 2:30-9:30 p.m. Follow detour signs. Admission: adult. $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6.
Holiday home tour
Yorkville Historical Society annual holiday tour of homes and sites in the historic district of York is 3-7 p.m. Dec. 8-9. The tour features: 110 E. Liberty St., 16 W. Liberty St., 9 Kings Mountain St., 229 Kings Mountain St., A.R.P. Church, 70 N. Congress St., and Downtown Music at 71 N. Congress St. There will be a bonus open house at 219 E. Liberty St. (no ticket required). Tickets are $10 in advance online; $15 for age 13 and older, and $10, ages 4-10, the dates of the tour. Tickets can be purchased online at YorkvilleHS.com or during the tour at Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty St.
PAWSability Christmas shop
Humane Society of York County and PAWSability Thrift Shop Christmas Shop is open through Dec. 27 at Big Fireworks distribution offices, 2203 Deerfield Drive, Fort Mill. There is 3,100 square feet of holiday decorations, dog and cat items, sports items, holiday china, craft supplies, and holiday clothing and accessories. Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. To donate or volunteer: 803-517-2091.
Community theater
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and 13-15 and 3 p.m. matinees Dec. 8-9 and 16 at the theater, 546 Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). The production, directed by Susan L.D. Smith, features a multi-age cast and a live Sandy. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, seniors and $2 matinee discount and available at rockhilltheatre.org.
Make plans
“Holiday Jazz in a Sacred Space” with the David Pankey Trio and guest saxophonist Galvin Crisp Jr., 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Crisp has performed with such internationally known as vocalists Gladys Knight and Smokey Robinson; jazz pianist Les McCann and saxophonist Bradford Marsalis. Donation: $12, adults; $5, teens and free, age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties. Also on sale will be angels, tree ornaments, candle holders and other items made of reclaimed wood from the church. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
Master Gardeners of York County early registration for the 14th Annual Joy of Gardening Symposium opened on Dec 1.. The symposium will be March 2 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. Jenks Farmer, plantsman, author and nurseryman, will give the keynote address. Early regisrations is $60 and includes lunch; after Dec. 31, the cost is $70. The event features presentations by six gardening experts in break-out sessions, garden-related shopping, a silent auction and a chance to win door prizes. Details: symposium.yorkmg.org. To register and pay by mail, make check payable to Master Gardeners of York County and send to 11079 Caroline Acres Road, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
Other events this week
Meetings
Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at 359 Park Avenue, Rock Hill. Open to the community. Details: 803-327-7448.
Rock Hill High Class of 1954 Christmas luncheon and fellowship, 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Golden Corral, North Anderson Road. Family and friends invited.
“Never-Fail Perennials” is the topic of the First Friday in the Garden program, 11 a.m. Dec. 7, at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program. Free and open to the public.
Clubs
Rock Hill Civitan Club, Dec. 4 at Mary’s Cafe, Firetower Road, Rock Hill with fellowship at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7. The club’s fundraiser offers cutlery and kitchen products at radafundraising.com (click on fundraising group and type Rock Hill Civitan).
Ballroom Dance Club Holiday Dance, 7 p. m. Dec. 7 at the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: $20 for couples, $10 singles. Assortment of beverages provided, and you may bring wine. Bring finger food to share. Dressy attire. All skill levels welcome. Details: 980-297-1602,
Central City Optimist Club’s 34th annual Senior Citizens Banquet is 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Elks Lodge, 344 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Any senior citizen 62 or older is welcome to attend. Enjoy free food, gifts, fellowship and fun. Details: 803-329-4833 or 803-417-6564.
Hunger relief
Second Harvest Partners Hunger Relief, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will distribute food 9 a.m. Dec. 4 at First Calvary Baptist, 228 Lucky Lane. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging, 803-329-9670.
Auditions
Rock Hill Community Theatre will have auditions for “Catfish Moon,” by local playwright Laddy Sartin, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 3-4 at Westminster Catawba Christian School. Parts are for three males (40s) and one female (30s). Auditions will be cold script readings. Production dates for the show, directed by Jonathan Ewart, will be Jan. 31 and Feb. 1-3. Details: rockhilltheatre.org.
Volunteer
Friends of the York County Animal Shelter volunteer orientation at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the York County Animal Shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Volunteers help with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education. local volunteer transporting and various other duties. Details: 803-818-6485.
Regency Hospice needs volunteers to visit, do activities, share musical talent and special hobbies with patients and residents in their home and assisted living center. Details: 803-517-2021.
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public.
Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Dec. 3. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.
Parent & Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 3. It’s an evening of board games, video games, and other fun monthly challenges. Dinner is provided and younger siblings are welcome. Ages 11-17, with caregiver. Call 803-981-5830 to register. Limit 20 families.
Library for All, 5-6:15 p.m. Dec. 5. A sensory library experience designed for (but not limited to) students with special needs. Caregivers welcome. Ages 11-17. No registration is required.
Genealogy Class: Church Records, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
Robotics Team, 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Learn to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Sensory Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Books, songs, movement, sensory experiences and playtime for all children, especially those with sensory integration challenges. Ages 11 and under, with an adult. No registration required.
Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 7. This group meets once a month. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
