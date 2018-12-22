Entertainment

Farmington welcomes home new teenage winner of “The Voice”

The Associated Press

December 22, 2018 09:39 PM

Chevel Shepherd's welcome home parade heads to Farmington High School as she passes by support banners and fans holding signs along 30th Street en route to an event in the Scorpion Arena Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Farmington, N.M. Shepherd, who is 16, and a Farmington High School junior, was declared the winner of "The Voice" on Tuesday after weeks of competition. Singer Kelly Clarkson was her coach. The Daily Times via AP John R. Moses
FARMINGTON, N.M.

A celebration in Farmington was held Saturday to welcome the winner of NBC's "The Voice" back to her hometown.

Fans watched a procession for Chevel Shepherd after she flew into town.

Shepherd, who is 16, was declared the winner of "The Voice" on Tuesday after weeks of competition. Singer Kelly Clarkson was her coach.

Shepherd is a Farmington High School junior.

She also tells the Farmington Daily Times that she plans to schedule a concert for January in her hometown.

