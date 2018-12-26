Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly got married

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2013, file photo, actor Liam Hemsworth and singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrive on the red carpet at the US premiere of the feature film "Paranoia" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. Cyrus and Hemsworth have tied the knot amid reports the couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony. Cyrus posted three black-and-white photos of her and Hemsworth on the singer's Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. AP, File Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision