Events this week in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Last day to see holiday trains
Pastor’s Lighted Village and Model Train will be in display 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in the John A. Farris fellowship hall, 323 N. Congress St., York. Admission is a canned food item to be donated to York’s food pantries. Light refreshments sponsored by Thrivent Financial provided. The display includes Pastor Charles Aurand’s first Lionel Train set received in 1959, a replica of the 1958 Lionel “girls pink train set,” a Southern Railroad “Crescent Train,” and a Santa Fe Railroad passenger train. The Plasticville Village Building once sold by Lionel including the barn, TV station, police station and assorted stores. One section of the village layout features porcelain houses and buildings. A theater marquee advertises a showing of “White Christmas”. And there is an S&H Green Stamps redemption store, gas stations and diners such as Skip’s.
Watch Night services
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Glenn Street, Rock Hill.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, fellowship social at 10 a.m. and service, 11 p.m.-midnight, Dec. 31 ending with praying in 2019, West Black Street, Rock Hill.
Joint service, 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Union Baptist Church, Ligon Street, Chester along with New Zion Missionary Church in Rock Hill, New Zion Baptist Church in Blackstock and New Impact Church of Chester. Pastor Corey Saunders of New Impact will lead the service.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, Watch Night service, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Steele Street, Fort Mill.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 10 p.m. Dec.. 31, Crawford Road, Rock Hill.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Pinckney Road, Wilksburg community, Chester.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 Ashford Road, Chester. Fireworks after.
Taking the City Ministry Touching Lives through Covenant, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Transportation available. Call 803-328-2263 at least one hour prior.
Let’s play music together
Acoustic musicians are invited to atten a series of informal musical get togethers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Beach Club, 4088 Beach Club Ln, Tega Cay. Fort Mill & Tega Cay Acoustic Musicians is a non-profit, amateur musicians group meeting to play bluegrass, country, folk, etc. Guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, bass, and other instruments and vocalists are invited. Details: Steve Powell at spowell123@msn.com.
Winter dance blast
Lake Wylie Shag Club Winter Blast Party, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. DJ will be Roger Holcomb. Food provide the members. Admission: members, free; $7, guests.
Warming center needs
The Bethel Men’s Warming Center is in need of folding bed cots, sweatpants, sweatshirts, thermal underwear, boxers, T shirts (large to triple XL) gloves, toboggans, scarves and socks. Items can be dropped off 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily at Bethel United Methodist Church gym, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-4881.
Other events
Meetings
Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays in the back room at the Rock Hill Diner 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: Blake at 803 322 1804.
Entertainment
Free community Bingo for age 55 and older, 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at York Senior Center 14 N. Congress St., York.
Classes
US Soccer referee training for youth soccer will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill. US Soccer instructors and South Carolina mentors will provide classroom and outdoor instruction. Cost is $80. Preregistration is required. Enroll online at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class # 25219 for 14 and up. Class # 25220 for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net
Volunteers needed
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is in need of volunteers to to help file 2018 income tax returns. Training will be 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 7-11 in the first floor Wellness Center at Rock Hill City Hall. Volunteers will begin preparing forms for citizens in late January. Volunteer details: perrybh@comporium or 803-322-4195.
York County Library
All York County libraries will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2. Beginning Jan. 2, Lake Wylie library will close at 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday. Branch hours on Friday and Saturday will remain the same.
All events are free and open to the public.
▪ Graphic Novel Book Club, 5-6 p.m. Jan. 3. Join us to share what Graphic Novels, Comics, and Manga you’ve been reading and get recommendations from others. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Sensory Storytime, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 3. Books, songs, movement, sensory experiences, and playtime for all children, especially those with sensory integration challenges. Ages 11 and under, with adult. No registration required.
▪ YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Jan. 4. The YCL Walking Club meets the first Friday of the month at the main entrance of the Rock Hill library and the third Friday at A local park ( contact the library for specific locations).
▪ Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 5. This small support group meets to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Plan ahead
▪ The living history community at Brattonsville comes together 10-4 p.m. Jan 12 “Hog Butchering Day,” to process and preserve a whole hog. Period dressed interpreters will be rendering lard, making sausages and preserving pork using salt. Learn how pig bladders are used in food preservation and how soap is made from lard. There will be open hearth cooking demonstrations. Food enthusiasts can watch head cheese and other delicacies using offal and scrap being made. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors, $5, ages 4-17 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville/
▪ The McCelvey Center rings in the 2019 Southern Sound Series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 with the Travelin’ McCourys. Brothers Ronnie and Rob McCoury push the bluegrass genre forward in the tradition of their legendary father, Del McCoury. Fiddler Jason Carter, bassist Alan Bartram, and guitarist Cody Kilby joined the brothers in 2009 to form the Travelin’ McCourys. The band’s self-titled debut album, released in May 2018, has a Grammy Award nomination for Best Bluegrass Album of 2019. New this year is “Vittles & Fiddles,” a pre-show affair, featuring a food truck and live music. Beginning two hours before show time, food will be available for purchase for concert-goers and non-concert-goers alike. Rock Hill musicians Mike Faulkenberry and Chase Killough will be entertain. Tickets: chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries/
▪ Carolina Promenades, a Western Style square dance club, will have a free open house, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Flint Hill School House, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill We offer square dancing and line dancing, no experience necessary. Information will be available about square dance lessons. Details: jim_melburns@comporium.net or call 803-328-0289. No reservation required.
