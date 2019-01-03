Former NY Times editor says Fox took her book out of context

FILE - In this April 19, 2010, file photo, Jill Abramson attends the 2010 Matrix Awards presented by the New York Women in Communications at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. Abramson, the former editor of The New York Times, says that Fox News took her criticism of the newspaper's Trump coverage "totally out of context" in a story that appeared Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo