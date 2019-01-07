Events this week in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Art of preserving pork
The living history community at Brattonsville comes together 10-4 p.m. Jan 12 “Hog Butchering Day,” to process and preserve a whole hog. Period dressed interpreters will be rendering lard, making sausages and preserving pork using salt. Learn how pig bladders are used in food preservation and how soap is made from lard. There will be open hearth cooking demonstrations. Food enthusiasts can watch head cheese and other delicacies using offal and scrap being made. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors, $5, ages 4-17 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville/
Southern Sound Series
The McCelvey Center rings in the 2019 Southern Sound Series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 with the Travelin’ McCourys. Brothers Ronnie and Rob McCoury push the bluegrass genre forward in the tradition of their legendary father, Del McCoury. Fiddler Jason Carter, bassist Alan Bartram, and guitarist Cody Kilby joined the brothers in 2009 to form the Travelin’ McCourys. The band’s self-titled debut album, released in May 2018, has a Grammy Award nomination for Best Bluegrass Album of 2019. New this year is “Vittles & Fiddles,” a pre-show affair, featuring a food truck and live music. Beginning two hours before show time, food will be available for purchase for concert-goers and non-concert-goers alike. Rock Hill musicians Mike Faulkenberry and Chase Killough will be entertain. Tickets: chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries/
Square dance open house
Carolina Promenades, a Western Style square dance club, will have a free open house, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Flint Hill School House, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill We offer square dancing and line dancing, no experience necessary. Information will be available about square dance lessons. Details: jim_melburns@comporium.net or call 803-328-0289. No reservation required.
Other events
Meetings
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: Don Hicks at 803-517-7253.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of ‘59 will meet for lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Golden Corral, South Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a Caregiver Support Group open to the community, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at 359 Park Ave. Details: 803-327-7448.
▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal employees will meet 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at The Little Café ,725 S Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Business meeting at noon.
▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Program by Don Moe, keyboards, and Tim Moe, trombone. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted for music scholarships.
▪ All accordion players and accordion enthusiasts can join fellow musicians, noon-4 p.m. Jan. 12 at Jonathan’s Restaurant, 10630 Independence Pointe Blvd, Matthews N.C. The Carolinas Accordion Group is open to the public. Food and drinks available for purchase. Details: 863-287-1649
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays in the back room at the Rock Hill Diner 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: Blake at 803 322 1804.
▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Amy Laughlin of Westminster Towers will discuss and lead neurobics brain exercises. Details and registration: 803-328-5587. Light refreshments will be provided.
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club meets, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: couples $20, singles $10, which includes a dance lesson. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 980-297-1602
Volunteers needed
▪ The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is in need of volunteers to to help file 2018 income tax returns. Training will be 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 7-11 in the first floor Wellness Center at Rock Hill City Hall. Volunteers will begin preparing forms for citizens in late January. Volunteer details: perrybh@comporium or 803-322-4195.
▪ Friends of the York County Animal Shelter will have volunteer orientation at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 and 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the shelter, 7;13 Justice Road, York.
Fundraiser
▪ Bethel Soup Kitchen opens 11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Donations only. Open to the community. Proceeds to church projects and the Bethel Men’s Shelter. The kitchen is open through March.
York County Library
All York County libraries will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2. Beginning Jan. 2, Lake Wylie library will close at 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday. Branch hours on Friday and Saturday will remain the same.
All events are free and open to the public.
▪ Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 7. Fandoms of all unite in a relaxed atmosphere that celebrates appreciation of Dr. Who, Harry Potter, anime and more! Appropriate cosplay is welcomed. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Essential Oils 101, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan 8. Learn some natural ways to replace the chemicals used in daily life for cleaning and feeling better. Jennifer from Oils for Every Reason will educate on how essential oils can be used. This is a basic entry-level class for essential oils. Future classes will cover specific topics. Registration is required.
▪ Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Cooking Club, 11:30-1 p.m. Jan. 9, Join fellow culinary artists to discuss tools of the trade and even share recipes. There might even be a snack or two to share so come hungry.
▪ Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 9. Play or learn to play chess in a relaxed atmosphere. Ages 17 and under. No registration is required.
▪ Library Board meeting, 5-6 p.m. Jan. 10.
▪ Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 Jan. 11. Interested in genealogy? This small support group meets once a month to discuss our research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
▪ Library for All, 4:30-5:30 Jan. 11. A sensory library experience designed for (but not limited to) students with special needs. Caregivers are also welcome. Ages 11-17. No registration is required.
▪ Popcorn Palooza Family Storytime, 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 12. Join us for stories and crafts featuring America’s favorite snack. Children 11 and under accompanied by an adult. Register online or call 981-5888.
▪ Interactive Movie Afternoon, 2-5 p.m. Jan. 12. Walk with the Pevensie siblings as they go through a wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia and join forces with the Mighty Aslan to defeat the White Witch. Each participant will receive a gift bag packed with props to bring the movie to life. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 981-5830.
Plan ahead to get tickets
The Arts Council of York County’s 2019 Annual Fundraising Gala, Casino Royale, will be 7:30-10:30 Jan. 26 at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Roll the dice and play the tables during this arts-filled evening. Leslie & Friends entertains with their signature sultry tones, expansive range and expressive delivery. There will be an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres and auction. All proceeds benefit arts programming in York County. Tickets are $75 for members of the Arts Council of York County and $100 for non-members. Entry to the event, heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, live music, and casino cash to use at the tables are included in the price of admission. Additional casino cash may be purchased at the box office during the gala. Tickets are available through Jan. 20 at yorkcountyarts.org, 803-328-2787, or at the Center for the Arts.
