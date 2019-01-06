Anderson Cooper honored at Sean Penn’s star-studded benefit

DON'T MISS: "The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards" – It might not be Hollywood's most prestigious trophy bash, but this celebration of the year's best movies and TV shows tends to be the most fun. Why? Because booze flows freely and the stars are usually in a chill-out kind of mood, which leads to entertaining speeches and off-the-cuff hilarity. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg team up to host the event. (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, on Sunday, NBC).