Partial list of winners at 76th Golden Globe Awards

The Associated Press

January 06, 2019 10:53 PM

This image released by NBC shows hosts Andy Samberg, left, and Sandra Oh at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

A list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, "Vice"

Actress, Comedy or Musical: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Actress-Supporting Role: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Actor-Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Foreign Language Film: "Roma"

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Animated: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"

Original Song: "Shallow," ''A Star Is Born"

TELEVISION

Drama: "The Americans"

Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "The Kominsky Method"

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

