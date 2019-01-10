Events this weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Interested in genealogy?
Genealogy Group meets 1-2:30 Jan. 11 at the York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. This small group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Art of preserving pork
The living history community at Brattonsville comes together 10-4 p.m. Jan 12 “Hog Butchering Day,” to process and preserve a whole hog. Period dressed interpreters will be rendering lard, making sausages and preserving pork using salt. Learn how pig bladders are used in food preservation and how soap is made from lard. There will be open hearth cooking demonstrations. Food enthusiasts can watch head cheese and other delicacies using offal and scrap being made. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors, $5, ages 4-17 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville/
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Southern Sound Series
The McCelvey Center rings in the 2019 Southern Sound Series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 with the Travelin’ McCourys. Brothers Ronnie and Rob McCoury push the bluegrass genre forward in the tradition of their legendary father, Del McCoury. Fiddler Jason Carter, bassist Alan Bartram, and guitarist Cody Kilby joined the brothers in 2009 to form the Travelin’ McCourys. The band’s self-titled debut album, released in May 2018, has a Grammy Award nomination for Best Bluegrass Album of 2019. New this year is “Vittles & Fiddles,” a pre-show affair, featuring a food truck and live music. Beginning two hours before show time, food will be available for purchase for concert-goers and non-concert-goers alike. Rock Hill musicians Mike Faulkenberry and Chase Killough will be entertain. Tickets: chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries/
Square dance open house
Carolina Promenades, a Western Style square dance club, will have a free open house, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Flint Hill School House, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill We offer square dancing and line dancing, no experience necessary. Information will be available about square dance lessons. Details: jim_melburns@comporium.net or call 803-328-0289. No reservation required.
Comments