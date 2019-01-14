Events this week in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Clover Performing Arts Series
Lynn Trefzger’s childhood hobby ventriloquist/comedienne turned into 30 years of bringing to life to a trunk full of comical characters that have accompanied her to stages throughout the country. Jan. 15 she brings her comedy audience interplay to Clover School District Auditorium at 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 and available at 803-222-8018. She is featured in an NBC Universal comedy/documentary feature film, “I’m No Dummy,” about the art of ventriloquism with Jay Johnson and Jeff Dunham.
Playhouse season kick-off
The Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2019 Season Kickoff Party will be 7-9 p.m. Jan. 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 501 Pine St., Fort Mill. The season will be introduced by the cast of the first play, “Snapshots,” a musical scrapbook, singing some songs from the play. There will be live and silent auctions and complimentary food and drink along with an opportunity to become a member of the Playhouse. Open to the community.
Dennis Miller on stage at Winthrop
Comedian Dennis Miller who rose to fame as a smart-aleck “Weekend Update” anchor on “Saturday Night Live” from 1985-91 will perform 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Winthrop University Coliseum. Since SNL, he’s performed in standup specials, hosted his own talk shows and radio segments, written books, and appeared on the Fox network. His most recent stand up special is “Fake News, Real Jokes,” released by Comedy Dynamics in Nov. 8. A five-time Emmy winner for his critically acclaimed half-hour live talk show “Dennis Miller Live,” Miller had a nine-year run with the HBO show. Ticket prices vary from $38-$60 and can be ordered on TicketReturn.
Youth work program
Carolina Community Actions is recruiting youth ages 17-24 for the York County WIOA program that provides training for GED/high school diploma, job readiness, occupational skills and support services. Applicants must be a resident of York County, incom eligible, out of school and interested in pursing classroom training and/or paid work experience for six-eight week. Details: Tamara Jones of Marilyn Burris at 803-366-5302.
Other events
Meetings
Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays in the back room at the Rock Hill Diner 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: Blake at 803 322 1804.
Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Amy Laughlin of Westminster Towers will discuss and lead neurobics brain exercises. Details and registration: 803-328-5587. Light refreshments will be provided.
The Ballroom Dance Club meets, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: couples $20, singles $10, which includes a dance lesson. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 980-297-1602
Volunteers needed
Girls on the Run Tri County SC needs volunteer coaches to help serve girls at 60+ sites in York, Chester and Lancaster counties. The 10-week program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches work with small teams of girls who typically meet after-school twice a week for 75-90 minutes. At the end of the program all teams participae in a celebratory 5K event. Volunteers must be 18 years old to serve as an assistant coach or 21 years old to serve as a head coach. Details: gotrtricountysc.org
Fundraiser
Bethel Soup Kitchen opens 11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Donations only. Open to the community. Proceeds to church projects. The kitchen is open through March.
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public.
Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30 a..m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Join our drop-in stitching group! Feel free to bring a lunch or snack.
R and B Line Dancing, 5-6 p.m. Jan. 14. Come learn and enjoy popular R and B Line Dancing and get a workout in the process with instructor Deborah Worthy.
Coloring for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, and other coloring tools will be provided or bring your own favorites. Light refreshments served. Bring a bag lunch and relax as you color. Adults only, please. Register online or call 981-5825.
Parent and Teen Game Night, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 15. It’s an evening of board games, video games, and other fun monthly challenges. Dinner is provided and younger siblings are welcome. Ages 11-17, with caregiver(s). Register online or call 981-5830.
Golden Bingo, Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Jan. 16. For seniors every third Wednesday of the month. Join us for fun and games and meet new friends. Light refreshments. Please register online at yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5860.
Lego Club, 3:15 - 4:30 p.m. and 5-6:15 p.m. Jan. 16. Get ready to imagine, create, and build with Legos. Ages 5-11. Register online or call 981-5888, starting two weeks before each program.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 4:45-6 p.m. Jan. 16. Help select materials for the Young Adult Collection and plan events for your peers. Volunteer time is given for your participation. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
Towers Talkers Spring Speaker Series, 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 17. The library in partnership with Westminster Towers invites patrons to the Spring Speaker Series. Each month, a speaker from the Towers Talkers will be on hand to discuss different topics.
Adult Gaming Evening, 5-7 p.m. Jan. 17. Come join us as we play a different board game each month. For questions, please contact the Reference Department at 981-5825. No registration required.
Alternative Sources for Vital Records in Genealogy, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Birth, marriage, and death certificates can be a wonderful source of genealogical information. Unfortunately, many states, including South Carolina, did not begin creating these records until after 1900. Learn about other earlier sources that must be used to document the vital events in our ancestors’ lives. Register online or call (803) 981-5825. Adults, limit 50.
YCL Walking Club Walks with a Doctor, 9-10 a.m. Jan. 18. A local doctor walk with us to answer any questions you may have about exercise and walking your way into a healthy new year. Third Friday of the month we will meet off site at a local park. Please call 981-5825 for location.
Plan ahead
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is holding a Health Fair for seniors, 10 a.m.-noon Jan 24 at Boyd Hill Center, 1165 Constitution Blvd. Coordinated by the Rock Hill Older, Wiser, Loving Seniors (OWLS), the health fair is free and open to the public. Individuals as well as senior groups are welcome.. Vendors focusing on health and wellness will be available to talk with seniors and provide information, and door prizes will be given out. Participants may bring old or expired prescriptions to drop off. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prt or 803-329-5626.
Nation Ford High School Choral Boosters present a Evening of Musical Theater Performances with Corey Cott from Newsies and Bandstand, 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the high school auditorium. The NFHS Concert Chorus, theater student and master class special guests also will perform. Tickets: $100, VIP (includes meet-and-greet and priority seating); general admission, $35-$55. Tickets available at CarolinaTix.org. A Master Class with Cott will be 1-4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Fort Mill High School. Tickets to observe are $30 with a $10 discount for buying a concert ticket. Master class tickets available at goo.gl/forms/nwogkSLyJRbKjTuo1. Proceeds benefit the chorus’ performances at Carnegie Hall in April.
A workshop for those interested in taking the Core and Category 3 Pesticide License Exam will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Clemson Extension Service office, 120 N. Congress St., York. The workshop prepares students to take the exam, which is required to obtain a license for applying pesticides in lawns and landscaped areas. Registration is $50, with an additional $40 for those who want to order the study manuals. Lunch included (note dietary restrictions in the application). Register at 803-684-9919, ext. 112, or email pthmpsn@clemson.edu.
National Alliance on Mental Health Piedmont Tri-County will offer a free 11-week Family-to-Family peer education program, 9:30 a.m.-noon beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 420 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. The program provides basic eduction to family members and friends to help their loved one living with mental illness. Class is limited to 20. To register: email namiptc@gmail.com or leave a message at 803-610-8174.
The Arts Council of York County’s 2019 Annual Fundraising Gala, Casino Royale, will be 7:30-10:30 Jan. 26 at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Roll the dice and play the tables during this arts-filled evening. Leslie & Friends entertains with their signature sultry tones, expansive range and expressive delivery. There will be an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres and auction. All proceeds benefit arts programming in York County. Tickets are $75 for members of the Arts Council of York County and $100 for non-members. Entry to the event, heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, live music, and casino cash to use at the tables are included in the price of admission. Additional casino cash may be purchased at the box office during the gala. Tickets are available through Jan. 20 at yorkcountyarts.org, 803-328-2787, or at the Center for the Arts.
