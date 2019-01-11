Margaret Atwood opens Key West Literary Seminar

Noted American and international writers are in the Florida Keys, exploring origins of literary culture, their archetypes and adaptations.
The 37th Key West Literary Seminar began Thursday evening with an address by Margaret Atwood, whose novel "The Handmaid's Tale" was adapted into an Emmy Award-winning streaming television series.
Over 400 registrants are attending lectures, readings and panel discussions by writers including Geraldine Brooks, Pulitzer Prize winner for "March;" cartoonist Eric Shanower, noted for his "Oz" graphic novels; and Meg Cabot, who penned the bestselling "Princess Diaries" series.
Topics include adapting the Trojan War for comic book readers, music's influence on poetry and empowerment in fiction for teen girls.
The seminar is to conclude Sunday, followed by free public programs with various presenters through next Wednesday.
