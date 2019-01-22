Things to do this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Chester MLK celebrations
The 27th annual MLK Celebration committee of Chester County will host two days of festivities that will begin on Sunday, January 20, 2019 with the MLK Parade at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 with the Chester High School Cyclones AAA State Champions as Grand Marshals. That evening at 6 a service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Walnut Street. The Cyclones will be honored with a picture plaque and the head coach Victor Floyd will speak. Community choirs including the Calvary Baptist Church Cavaliers and the Gethsemane Baptist Church Combined Choirs will sing. A Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Second Wilson Baptist Church on Ashford Street. The Rev. W.M. Bryson, pastor, will speak. Music by the Second Wilson Baptist Church, the Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, and the Rehobeth AME Zion Church choirs.
MLK basketball showcase
Visit York County will host the inaugural Visit York County Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Holiday Basketball Showcase Jan. 21 at York Comprehensive High School, 275 Alexander Love Hwy., York. Tip off is noon. The showcase will feature a 12-team field including some of the top high school basketball teams in South Carolina. Teams competing in the tournament include Blacksburg, Brookland-Cayce, Chapin, Chesnee, Clover, Eau Claire, Fort Mill, Laurens, McCormick, Nation Ford, Northwestern and York. Details: visitycmlkshowcase.com.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Health fair
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is holding a Health Fair for seniors, 10 a.m.-noon Jan 24 at Boyd Hill Center, 1165 Constitution Blvd. Coordinated by the Rock Hill Older, Wiser, Loving Seniors (OWLS), the health fair is free and open to the public. Individuals as well as senior groups are welcome.. Vendors focusing on health and wellness will be available to talk with seniors and provide information, and door prizes will be given out. Participants may bring old or expired prescriptions to drop off. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prt or 803-329-5626.
Musical fundraiser
Nation Ford High School Choral Boosters present a Evening of Musical Theater Performances with Corey Cott from Newsies and Bandstand, 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the high school auditorium. The NFHS Concert Chorus, theater student and master class special guests also will perform. Tickets: $100, VIP (includes meet-and-greet and priority seating); general admission, $35-$55. Tickets available at CarolinaTix.org. A Master Class with Cott will be 1-4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Fort Mill High School. Tickets to observe are $30 with a $10 discount for buying a concert ticket. Master class tickets available at goo.gl/forms/nwogkSLyJRbKjTuo1. Proceeds benefit the chorus’ performances at Carnegie Hall in April.
NAMI education program
National Alliance on Mental Health Piedmont Tri-County will offer a free 11-week Family-to-Family peer education program, 9:30 a.m.-noon beginning Jan. 26 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 420 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. The program provides basic eduction to family members and friends to help their loved one living with mental illness. Class is limited to 20. To register: email namiptc@gmail.com or leave a message at 803-610-8174.
Optimist 70th birthday celebration
The Optimist Club of Rock Hill, chartered in 1949, will celebrate its 70th birthday with a party for children, noon-2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the center court at the Rock Hill Galleria, 2301 Dave Lyle Blvd. The first 300 children, under age 12, will get a piece of birthday cake and a party bag containing candy, coupons and prizes. Cheer for Children will give out free books. The club also will offer free face painting, mall train rides, live entertainment, and photo opportunities with local mascots Big Stuff, the Winthrop Eagle, WRHI’s Rocky the Wonder Dog and others. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Youth work program
Carolina Community Actions is recruiting youth ages 17-24 for the York County WIOA program that provides training for GED/high school diploma, job readiness, occupational skills and support services. Applicants must be a resident of York County, income eligible, out of school and interested in pursing classroom training and/or paid work experience for six-eight week. Details: Tamara Jones of Marilyn Burris at 803-366-5302.
Other events
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Jane Godshall will discuss when to hand piece, when to machine piece and some of her favorite quilting tools.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners meet 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter lunch, 1:30-2:30 p.m. and meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Details: 803-228-0248. Open to the public.
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 54 will have a fellowship luncheon and meeting, 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Golden Corral, North Anderson Road. Members and their families and friends are invited.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays in the back room at the Rock Hill Diner 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: Blake at 803-322-1804.
Income tax help
▪ The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) opens for free tax help Jan. 28 at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center. Volunteers are I.R.S. certified and trained by the SC & NC Dept. of Revenue. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns. Tax service is offered 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 29-April 16 at Rock Hill City Hall; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays Feb. 8-March 29 at Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor; and 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays Jan. 30-April 11 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2-April 13 at York Technical College Building A, second floor computer lab. Take current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099’s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (e.g., voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, your spouse, and/or dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and/or spouse.
▪ AARP Tax-Aide program will offer free federal and state tax preparation beginning Feb. 1 at the Fort Mill Library in Baxter Village, 1818 2nd Baxter Crossing. The free service is on a first come basis with no limit on age or income. Services will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 6. Hours vary. Take your 2018 tax return, photo ID, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2s and all other tax forms, and any other proof of income or deductions. Bank routing numbers are needed for direct deposit.
Volunteers needed
Friends of the York County Animal Shelter will have volunteer orientation at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the shelter, 7;13 Justice Road, York.
Fundraiser
Bethel Soup Kitchen opens 11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Donations only. Open to the community. Proceeds to church projects. The kitchen is open through March.
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public.
▪ Study Smarter, Not Harder Workshop, 5-6 p.m. Jan. 22 and 7-8 p.m. Jan. 29. Eighth grade student Kyra Burton, will share techniques to study smarter and not harder! Each participant will get a student planner and goody bag. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20 students. Event offered through a Youth Services Grant provided by Rock Hill Youth Council and Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
▪ Makerspace Mania, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 22. Get creative. We supply the materials and project ideas. You supply the imagination and fun! Ages 5-11. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 20 per program.
▪ Rock Hill Writers, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 23. Writers of all subjects and genres are invited to to share, revise, and discuss their writing. Online participation is encouraged; Details: garrett.urban@yclibrary.org.
▪ Bilingual Storytime, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs in English and Spanish. Ages 11 and under, with adult. No registration required.
▪ Start the New Year Off Right: School Supply Giveaway, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Stop by the Rock Hill Library to replenish your school supplies (while supplies last), make a fun craft and learn about library’s resources to help you finish the school year strong. For students K-12. Students must be present to receive prizes. No registration required.
Plan ahead
▪ The Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill six-week, winter session of Adventures in Learning begins Jan. 28 and runs each Monday through March 4 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Guests may attend one Monday for free, or attend the full winter session for $20. There are two sessions of classes at 10 and 11:15 with registration at 9 and with a opening assembly after. Classes include creative writing, photo scribing, political discussions, chair yoga, learn new games, crafts, genealogy and others. Details and a complete schedule at shepherdscenterrh.org, its Facebook Page at Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill or call 866-610-3663.
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club dinner and entertainment will be 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Glennon Center. A Super Bowl party will be 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Shore Club. Open to members and guests. Membership is open to Tega Cay residents age 50 and older. Details: dboots4242@gmail.com.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society banquet will be 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St., York. A ham and beverages will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert to share.
▪ “Vegetables: What to Plant Now for Your Summer Garden” will be the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m., Feb. 1 at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet, noon Feb. 2. at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road , Rock Hill.
The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry, 3-8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 3 at York Middle School. Plates are $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10 and free for age 4 and younger. Plates include fish, hush puppies, slaw, french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or take-out.
▪ A class for people interested in taking the Private (Pesticide) Applicator License Exam will be, 1-5 p.m. Feb. 6 at the York County Extension Office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Certified private applicators, as defined by federal law, are private property owners or their employees who apply restricted-use pesticides to their own property. This includes farms, ranches, greenhouses, nurseries and forests. It does not include ornamental landscapes, lawns or vegetable gardens for personal consumption. The fee is $100. To register, call Paul Thompson at 803-684-9919, ext. 112, or pthmpsn@clemson.edu.
Comments