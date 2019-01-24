5 fun things to do this weekend in York County

Health fair
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is holding a Health Fair for seniors, 10 a.m.-noon Jan 24 at Boyd Hill Center, 1165 Constitution Blvd. Coordinated by the Rock Hill Older, Wiser, Loving Seniors, the health fair is free and open to the public. Vendors will be available to talk with seniors and provide information, and door prizes will be given. Participants may bring old or expired prescriptions to drop off. Details: cityofrockhill.com/prt or 803-329-5626.
Musical fundraiser
Nation Ford High School Choral Boosters present a Evening of Musical Theater Performances with Corey Cott from “Newsies” and “Bandstand,” 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the high school auditorium. The NFHS Concert Chorus, theater student and master class special guests will perform. Tickets: $100, VIP (includes meet-and-greet and priority seating); general admission, $35-$55. Tickets available at CarolinaTix.org. A Master Class with Cott is 1-4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Fort Mill High School. Tickets to observe are $30 with a $10 discount for buying a concert ticket. Master class tickets available at goo.gl/forms/nwogkSLyJRbKjTuo1. Proceeds benefit the chorus’ performances at Carnegie Hall in April.
Brewery bash
Amor Artis Brewing First Anniversary Bash, noon-midnight Jan. 26, 204 Main St., Fort Mill. A new bottle release, its first sour, along with tapping six kegs for charities. Each pint sold will go to one of the six chosen nonprofits: Wren’s Village, Karson’s Kompassion Project, Evelyn’s Voice, The Bulb, Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, and Anne Springs Close Greenway. For details: amorartisbrewing.com.
Birthday celebration
The Optimist Club of Rock Hill, chartered in 1949, celebrates its 70th birthday with a party for children, noon-2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the center court at the Rock Hill Galleria, 2301 Dave Lyle Blvd. The first 300 children, younger than age 12, will get a piece of birthday cake and a party bag with candy, coupons and prizes. Cheer for Children will give out free books. The club also will offer free face painting, mall train rides, live entertainment and photo opportunities with mascots Big Stuff, Winthrop Eagle, WRHI’s Rocky the Wonder Dog and others. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Get school supplies
School Supply Giveaway, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the York County Library on Black Street in Rock Hill to replenish school supplies (while supplies last), make a craft and learn about the library’s resources to help finish the school year strong. For students K-12. Students must be present to receive prizes. No registration required.
