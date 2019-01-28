Events this week in York and Chester counties

Comedy, mime, storytelling
Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series presents Family Night XX featuring Doug Berkey, 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the auditorium on S.C. 55. Berky has been creating his own brand of physical theater for over 30 years. His performances are an intricately woven fabric of Commedia Del Arte, physical comedy, mime, mask theatre, clowning, circus arts, and storytelling. Berky presents stories from around the world from Aesop’s Fables, Jataka Tales, and stories of Hans Christian Anderson to stories from lesser known folklore and mythology from Asian, African, the Middle Eastern and Native American peoples. Tickets: $5, individuals; $10, families. Details: 803-222-8018
Community theatre features local playwright
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Catfish Moon” by local playwright Laddy Sartin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the theatre 546 S. Cherry Rd., Suite N, behind ROC Emporium. Three middle-aged friends relive their past and hash out the complexities of their lives at their favorite fishing spot from childhood. (PG — Adult language and content.) Sunday’s matinee will be followed by a “Talk Back” with the author. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, seniors and students and a $2 matinee discount. Tickets: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Adventures in Learning
The Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill six-week, winter session of Adventures in Learning begins Jan. 28 and runs each Monday through March 4 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Guests may attend one Monday for free, or attend the full winter session for $20. There are two sessions of classes at 10 and 11:15 with registration at 9 and with a opening assembly after. Classes include creative writing, photo scribing, political discussions, chair yoga, learn new games, crafts, genealogy and others. Details and a complete schedule at shepherdscenterrh.org, its Facebook Page at Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill or call 866-610-3663.
Youth sports
Registration for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Spring Youth Sports runs through Feb. 15. Soccer, baseball and girls softball are offered. The cost for each sport is $47 for the season. A registration brochure with details is available at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt. All new players should bring a copy of their birth certificate. Walk-in registration will be taken during office hours at Manchester Meadows, the PRT Office (Room 390) at City Hall, and at the four recreation centers. Online registration at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt is available to returning players who have a birth certificate in the system and a current email address on file. Details: 803-326-3792 or 803-329-5672. Volunteer coaches are also needed. Those interested in coaching soccer call Andrew Burns at 326-3722; for baseball call Jamie Brannan at 326-3792 and for girls softball Patrick Williams at 326-3882.
Free income tax help
▪ The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) opens for free tax help Jan. 28 at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center. Volunteers are I.R.S. certified and trained by the SC & NC Dept. of Revenue. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns. Tax service is offered 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 29-April 16 at Rock Hill City Hall; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays Feb. 8-March 29 at Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor; and 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays Jan. 30-April 11 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2-April 13 at York Technical College Building A, second floor computer lab. Take current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099’s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (e.g., voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, your spouse, and/or dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and/or spouse.
▪ AARP Tax-Aide program will offer free federal and state tax preparation beginning Feb. 1 at the Fort Mill Library in Baxter Village, 1818 2nd Baxter Crossing. The free service is on a first come basis with no limit on age or income. Services will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 6. Hours vary. Take your 2018 tax return, photo ID, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2s and all other tax forms, and any other proof of income or deductions. Bank routing numbers are needed for direct deposit.
Other events
Meetings
▪ Rock Hill chapter of Finley High School alumni will meet 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mary’s Café 1349 Fire Tower Road. All graduates are encouraged to attend. Individuals who did not attend are welcome. Details: Charlie Robinson, 803-230-3325 or Jim Dunham, 704-232-0793.
▪ Keystone board of directors, 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club dinner and entertainment will be 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Glennon Center. A Super Bowl party will be 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Shore Club. Open to members and guests. Membership is open to Tega Cay residents age 50 and older. Details: dboots4242@gmail.com.
▪ Yorkville Historical Society banquet will be 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St., York. A ham and beverages will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert to share.
▪ “Vegetables: What to Plant Now for Your Summer Garden” will be the subject of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m., Feb. 1 at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet, noon Feb. 2. at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 320 Old Friendship Road , Rock Hill.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays in the back room at the Rock Hill Diner 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: Blake at 803-322-1804.
Fundraisers
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is having a Super Bowl dip sale to raise money for its local projects. Homemade dips ($7 for 16 ounces) include roasted pecan blue cheese dip, jalapeno popper dip, Biltmore Stable Cafe pimento cheese spread, spinach artichoke dip, buffalo chicken dip and a Brattonsville cheese ring with pepper jelly. Place orders at 803-328-8888. Pick up 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2 outside MedServe Pulmonary Rehab, 127 S. Herlong Ave. Rock Hill.
▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry, 3-8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 3 at York Middle School. Plates are $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10 and free for age 4 and younger. Plates include fish, hush puppies, slaw, french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or take-out.
▪ Bethel Soup Kitchen opens 11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Donations only. Open to the community. Proceeds to church projects. The kitchen is open through March.
Class
▪ Chester County Arts Council will host an adult painting class for a Valentine-themed painting, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the arts council, 123 Main St. All supplies provided. Cost is $35, members and $38, non members. Cash and checks only. Registration deadline is Jan. 29. Register at 803-581-2030 or artschester@truvista.net.
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public.
▪ Good Yarn Stitching Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Jan. 28. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks if you want.
▪ Game On, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Enjoy an afternoon of board and video gaming with a variety of different platforms. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Storytime with the Critters, 4-5 p.m. Jan. 30. Exotic Encounters will present a storytime geared to younger children, beginner readers, and animal lovers. In this one of a kind experience, children will be able to meet the animal the actual story is based on. Ages 3-8. No registration required.
▪ Essential Oils 101 - Focus & Motivation, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Jan. 30. Jennifer from Oils for Every Reason will educate on how essential oils can be used. This is a basic entry-level class for essential oils. Registration is required. Please register online or call 981-5825.
▪ Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 31. Play or learn to play chess in a relaxed atmosphere. Ages 17 and under. No registration is required.
▪ YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Feb. 1. Join the YCL Walking Club. First Friday of the month we will meet in the main entrance of the Main Library- Rock Hill location. Third Friday of the month we will meet off site at a local park (call 803-981-5825 for more information).
▪ Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 2. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.
Plan ahead
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Snapshots: a musical scrapbook” at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23 and 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24 at 3:00 pm Tickets: $18, adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at www.fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. They play’s synopsis is Sue is ready to leave her husband, Dan, but they find themselves in their dusty attic sharing a journey to the past, rediscovering their true love hidden in a lifetime of snapshots. The performance is directed by Scott Albert. Musical director is Vicki Harvell.
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Cox Harley Davidson , 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. You do not have to be an AARP member to attend the class. Participants get certificates at the end of the class which may reduce the insurance rate for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost: $15, members and $20, non-members. Registration is required; contact Donald Hunt 803-328-5507.
▪ The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 34 of the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 will have a Chance auction, 7 p.m. Feb 8 at the post, 524 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill. Doors open at 6 pm. Envelopes for auction are $3 each with no minimum purchase. There also will be silent and live auction items. Food will be available.
▪ A class for people interested in taking the Private (Pesticide) Applicator License Exam will be, 1-5 p.m. Feb. 6 at the York County Extension Office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Certified private applicators, as defined by federal law, are private property owners or their employees who apply restricted-use pesticides to their own property. This includes farms, ranches, greenhouses, nurseries and forests. It does not include ornamental landscapes, lawns or vegetable gardens for personal consumption. The fee is $100. To register, call Paul Thompson at 803-684-9919, ext. 112, or pthmpsn@clemson.edu.
▪ “Be Irish for a Night” 25th annual fundraiser for Pilgrims’ Inn, 6:30-10 p.m. March 9 at St. Anne School Community Center, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade Irish soda bread, beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee and homemade desserts, There will be silent and live auctions, Irish dancers from Charlotte, Irish music, DJ and dancing. Cost: $40 donation ($30 tax deductible). For tickets call 803-327-4227 or mail check to Pilgrims’ Inn, Box 11328, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com
▪ The Master Gardeners of York County 14th Annual Joy of Gardening Symposium will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg (I-77, exit 65). Plantsman, author and nurseryman Jenks Farmer will deliver the opening address, “Haybales to Flower Fields -- Lessons for Your Yard from Transforming a Farm.” Marie Butler will deliver the closing keynote address “I have Elephants in My Garden, So What’s Your Problem - The Wild World of Zoo Horticulture.” Additional gardening experts will lead break-out sessions: Chase Smoak, Consumer Horticulturist with Clemson University Cooperative Extension for Sumter and Clarendon Counties; Tom Hall, retired from the South Carolina Geodetic Survey and trained in hand-drafting; Paul Thompson is a Distinguished Agent in Urban Horticulture with Clemson Extension Service; Amy Tipton, assistant director of the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens. Registration fee is $70 and includes lunch, garden-related shopping, a silent auction with proceeds supporting MGYC community outreach programs, and door prizes. Details: symposium.yorkmg.org. To register and pay by mail, make check payable to Master Gardeners of York County and send to Cecelia Smith, 11079 Caroline Acres Road, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
Comments