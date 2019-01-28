Events this week in York and Chester counties

Doug Berky of Franklin, Tenn., uses his unconventional skills as a mime, clown, juggler, unicycler, mask maker, acrobat and comedian to inspire audiences to get in touch with their inner spiritual fool. ÒFollowing a passion doesnÕt always lead to success in the eyes of the world,Ó Berky acknowledged. ÒThe overall call of the Gospel is for us to live in a different way than most people do, and thatÕs really what foolishness isÉnot buying into the values of the world.Ó Photo by Mike DuBose, UMCom. 12/5/05 Mike DuBose, UMCom