Thai girl group in hot water over singer’s swastika shirt

DON'T MISS: "I Am the Night" – Inspired by true events, this six-part, Los Angeles-based noir thriller from "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins tells the gripping story of a washed-up reporter (Chris Pine) who crosses paths with a teen girl (India Eisley) intent on unlocking the mysteries of her past. Together they follow a sinister trail that veers ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood's darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime. (9 p.m. Monday, TNT).