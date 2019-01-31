Seven fun things to do this weekend in York and Lancaster counties

See local playwright’s show
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Catfish Moon” by local playwright Laddy Sartin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the theatre 546 S. Cherry Rd., Suite N, behind ROC Emporium. Three middle-aged friends relive their past and hash out the complexities of their lives at their favorite fishing spot from childhood. (PG — Adult language and content.) Sunday’s matinee will be followed by a “Talk Back” with the author. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, seniors and students and a $2 matinee discount. Tickets: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
It’s time for barbecue
The 61st annual Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department barbecue and bake sale will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 1 and 11 a.m. until sold out Feb. 2 at Lesslie Fire Station No. 1, 3191 Lesslie Highway, Rock Hill. Plates, $8; sandwiches, $4, pounds (limited supply), $9. Delivery available for 10 or more plate orders. Call 803-324-0828. Cash or check only.
Ready for spring?
Learn some tips on what to plant early for your summer garden at First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave. Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will discuss “Vegetables: What to Plant Now for Your Summer Garden.” Sponsored by the Master Gardeners of York County, it’s free and open to the public.
African American heritage
Historic Brattonsville’s living history program, “By Way of the Back Door,” looks more deeply into how enslaved people lived on the plantation during February in honor of Black History Month. Each Saturday in February from 10 a.m.-4 p..m. Brattonsville offers special guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the site, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Other activities highlight cooking demonstrations with foods that originated in Africa and agricultural practices. Singing, storytelling and playing games offer insight on how African American culture persevered. Historic Brattonsville is included in “The Green Book of South Carolina” - a travel guide to significant African American heritage and cultural destinations across the state. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; Ages 4-17, $5; CHM members and ages 3 and younger, free. Details: 803-684-2327 orchmuseums.org
Band fish fry
The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry, 3-8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 3 at York Middle School. Plates are $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10 and free for age 4 and younger. Plates include fish, hush puppies, slaw, french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or take-out. Tickets available at the door. All-you-can-eat is dine-in only. Take out available.
Valentine Dance
The Lake Wylie Shag Club will have its Valentin Dance, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road. Tommy Samole will DJ. Members bring a dish to share. Admission: members, $3; guests, $7. Details: lakewylieshagclub.com.
Musical concert
The Lang-Rainwater Duo will perform 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St. The concert features Lang on trombone and Rainwater on piano. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Reserve tickets at lccarts.net/tickets or 803-285-7451. Proceeds help fund additions at the center.
