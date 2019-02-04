Events this week in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Fort Mill Playhouse opens season
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Snapshots: a musical scrapbook” at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, and 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. They play’s synopsis is Sue is ready to leave her husband, Dan, but they find themselves in their dusty attic sharing a journey to the past, rediscovering their true love hidden in a lifetime of snapshots. The performance is directed by Scott Albert. Musical director is Vicki Harvell .Tickets: $18, adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Music at Oakland
Organ Dedication Concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill. The refurbished and improved Casavant organ was installed in 1967. When played, the organist controls the sounding of 1,849 pipes in 34 ranks, or sets, each of which has a distinct pitch and sound. Performers are former Oakland organist, Virginia and Donald Moe, who also served on the organ renewal campaign committee; and newly appointed church organist, Ed West. Each will perform organ literature and hymns. The concert is free and open to the public. Free-will offerings accepted.
Valentine dance
Valentine Dance for all ages, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Richard E. Sandifer Life Center at Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 310 Glenn St., Rock Hill. Free food, prizes and music by DJ McCullough. Sponsored by Camp High Hopes, Jerry and Dorothy Seale and the Boyd Hill Brotherhood. Open to the public. Donation: a pair of slightly worn shoes.
Spanish film series
The Spanish Club Tertulia is hosting a Spanish Film Series, 7 p.m. Tuesdays Feb. 5-26 and March 5 in Dina’s Place in the DiGiorgio Center at Winthrop University in Rock Hill. Films have mature themes and are not recommended for children. They include “Spider Thieves,” “Panama Canal Stories,” “Neruda,” “The Companion” and “Truman.” Free and open to the public. Details: SCT@winthrop.edu.
African-American heritage
“By Way of the Back Door,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays in February, Historic Brattonsville, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Learn how enslaved people lived on the plantation. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other activities highlight cooking demonstrations with foods that originated in Africa and agricultural practices. Singing, storytelling and playing games offer insight on how African-American culture persevered. Historic Brattonsville is included in “The Green Book of South Carolina” - a travel guide to significant African-American heritage and cultural destinations across the state. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; Ages 4-17, $5; CHM members. Details: 803-684-2327; orchmuseums.org.
Other events
Black History Month events
▪ The Rock Hill NAACP will have its 75th Founders Day program at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the historic Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill. Open to the community.
▪ Black History Month Trivia Quiz. Pick up a copy of the quiz at any York County Library location and return the completed form by 6 p.m. Feb. 28. The winner will be notified the week of March 3 via phone or email and receive a $25 gift card to Texas Roadhouse. One entry per person.
▪ A Visit with Harriet Tubman, 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. Historical reenactor Barbara Robinson will visit as Harriet Tubman and share her stories of the Underground Railroad. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 981-5830. Limit 45.
▪ Character Portrayal of Ruby Bridges by Trina Ricks, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. Take a walk back into history through the eyes of Ruby Bridges, who advanced the cause of civil rights at 6 years old as the first African-American student to integrate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Register online or call 803-981-5830.
▪ Black History Month Movie, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 9. The story of a working-class African-American father as he tries to raise his family in the 1950s while coming to terms with the events of his life. The movie is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson. Rated PG-13. For adults 18 or older. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
Entertainment
▪ Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series presents Jim Curry “Take Me Home — The Music of John Denver,’ 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at the auditorium, S.C. 55. Curry’s voice was selected as the voice of Denver for a CBS made-for-television movie. Tickets: $15. Reserve tickets at 803-222-8018.
Meetings
▪ Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Caregiver Support Group, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-7448.
▪ Reservations for the York County Newcomers Bingo Fundraiser Feb. 13 are due by Feb. 7 by calling 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com. The event at Grace Lutheran Church 426 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, will feature a soup and salad lunch catered by Olive Garden for $10. Special prizes and members may bring guests.
▪ The Col. William Bratton Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 9 at Fort Mill VFW, 1442 Harris Road. Numismatic Americana expert John Kraljevich will present “Medals, Weapons and Money: Collecting the Material Culture of the American Revolutionary Period.”
▪ Eat Smart Move More York County, noon-1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Upper Palmetto YMCA Regional Office, 151 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Tom Bell, Outdoor Center superintendent from the city of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department, community initiatives. Bring a bag lunch. Open to the public.
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays at the Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: 803-322-1804.
Fundraisers
▪The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 34 of the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 holding Chance auction, 7 p.m. Feb 8 at the post, 524 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill. Doors open at 6 pm. Envelopes for auction are $3 each with no minimum purchase. There also will be silent and live auctions. Food will be available.
▪ Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Donations only. Open to the community. Proceeds to church projects. The kitchen is open through March.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program for ages 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Cox Harley Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Participants get certificates at the end of the class that may reduce the insurance rate for collision and liability coverage for three years. Cost: $15, members and $20, non-members. Registration is required: 803-328-5507.
Youth sports
▪ Registration for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Spring Youth Sports runs through Feb. 15. Soccer, baseball and girls softball are offered. The cost for each sport is $47. All new players should bring a copy of their birth certificate. Walk-in registration will be taken during office hours at Manchester Meadows, the PRT Office (Room 390) at City Hall, and at the four recreation centers. Online registration at cityofrockhill.com/prt is available for returning players. Details: 803-326-3792 or 803-329-5672. Volunteer coaches are also needed. For soccer, call 803-326-3722; baseball, 803-326-3792; and softball, 803-326-3882.
Free income tax help
▪ The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center. Volunteers will electronically file federal and state income tax returns. Tax service is offered 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, through April 16 at Rock Hill City Hall; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays Feb. 8-March 29 at Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor; and 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through April 11 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2-April 13 at York Technical College Building A, second floor computer lab. Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s; information for other income and all deductions/credits; copy of last year’s tax return; proof of account for direct deposit of refund, such as a voided check; Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse, and dependents; proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
▪ AARP Tax-Aide offers free federal and state tax preparation Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 6 at Fort Mill Library in Baxter Village, 1818 2nd Baxter Crossing. There is no limit on age or income. Hours vary. Bring 2018 tax return, photo ID, Social Security cards for all being claimed, W-2s and all other tax forms, and any other proof of income or deductions. Bank routing numbers are needed for direct deposit.
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 4. Coloring sheets, colored pencils and other coloring tools will be provided or bring your own. Light refreshments served. Bring a bag lunch. Adults only. Register online or call 981-5825.
▪ Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 4. Fandoms unite to celebrate appreciation of Dr. Who, Harry Potter, anime and more. Appropriate cosplay is welcome. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Tax Preparation Assistance with SC Thrive, noon-1 p.m., 2-3 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 4-5 p.m., 5-6 p.m., Feb. 5. On-site tax preparation help with SC Thrive counselors. Plan for approximately 1 hour. Register online at yclibrary.org. Limit 3 participants per hour.
▪ Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Graphic Novel Book Club, 5-6 p.m. Feb. 7. Share what graphic novels, comics and manga you have been reading and get recommendations from others. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Genealogy Class: Census Records, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7. In this recurring class on genealogy, take a fresh look at the census, the most popular genealogical source. Adults, limit 50. Register online or by calling 803-981-5825.
▪ Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. This group meets each month to discuss research, techniques, new sources and help each other learn more about family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration is necessary.
▪ Library for All, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 8. A sensory library experience designed for (but not limited to) students with special needs. Caregivers are also welcome. Ages 11-17. No registration is required.
▪ Be My Valentine Family Storytime, 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 9. Love is in the air with stories and crafts. Children 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 30.
▪ Study Smarter, Not Harder Workshop, 1-2 Feb. 9. Eighth-grade student Kyra Burton will share techniques to study smarter and not harder. Participants will get a student planner and goody bag. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.
Plan ahead
▪ The woodwind players from the Carolinas Wind Orchestra will join the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour’s choir for a concert at 4:30 p.m. and Evensong service at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the church on Caldwell Street in Rock Hill. The concert will benefit the Early Learning Partnership of York County, which works with families beginning at birth to help prepare children for school by providing books and encouraging parents to read to children. An offering will be taken to benefit the early learning partnership. Open to the community.
▪ Comedian Dennis Miller who rose to fame as a Weekend Update anchor on “Saturday Night Live” from 1985-91 performs, 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Winthrop University Coliseum, Rock Hill. He has performed in stand-up specials, hosted his own talk shows and radio segments, written books, and appeared on the Fox network. His most recent stand-up special is “Fake News, Real Jokes,” released by Comedy Dynamics. A five-time Emmy winner for his critically acclaimed half-hour live talk show “Dennis Miller Live,” Miller had a nine-year run with the HBO show. Ticket prices are $38-$60 available at TicketReturn.
▪ All York County School Districts and Keystone Substance Abuse Services will host a RAPS (Raising Awareness for Parents & Students) events 6-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Clover High School Media Center and 6-7 p.m. Feb.y 12. at the Fort Mill School District Office. Jenn Thompson, executive director of Lighthouse for Life, will discuss human trafficking and how to protect your child. Lighthouse for Life is a non-profit taking steps to prevent human trafficking. Open to the community.
▪ “Be Irish for a Night” 25th annual fundraiser for Pilgrims’ Inn, 6:30-10 p.m. March 9 at St. Anne School Community Center, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage dinner, homemade Irish soda bread, beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee and homemade desserts, There will be silent and live auctions, Irish dancers from Charlotte, Irish music, DJ and dancing. Cost: $40 donation ($30 tax deductible). For tickets call 803-327-4227 or mail check to Pilgrims’ Inn, Box 11328, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or online at beirish.eventbrite.com
▪ Deadline to register for the Master Gardeners of York County 14th Annual Joy of Gardening Symposium March 2 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg (I-77, exit 65) is Feb. 20. Speakers include Jenks Farmer, Marie Butler, Chase Smoak, Paul Thompson and Amy Tipton. Registration $70 and includes lunch, garden-related shopping, a silent auction with proceeds supporting MGYC community outreach programs, and door prizes. Details and online registration: symposium.yorkmg.org. To register and pay by mail, make check payable to Master Gardeners of York County and send to Cecelia Smith, 11079 Caroline Acres Road, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
