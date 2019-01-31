‘Black Panther’ is returning to theaters. Here’s how to see it for free in Charlotte

If you missed “Black Panther” during its initial run, here’s your chance to see it in on the big screen — for free.
The groundbreaking Marvel Comics superhero movie, which has been nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, will be screened in select theaters Feb. 1-7.
Three local theaters are participating: AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 and AMC Northlake Mall 14 in Charlotte and AMC Concord Mills in Concord. You have to sign up for tickets, though, and there’s a waiting list for all the showings at Carolina Pavilion and many showings at the other theaters. Still available late Thursday were Northlake showings at 4 p.m. Monday, 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday. At Concord Mills, tickets were available for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Sign up for tickets at weticketit.com.
Released in February 2018, “Black Panther” grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, according to figures from the Internet Movie Database.
It has been the rare superhero movie to be nominated for major movie awards — and win. On Sunday, the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The movie, the first comic book film with a majority black cast, has scored nominations beyond the technical and music categories.
The free-ticket promotion, sponsored by Disney Studios, marks the beginning of Black History Month. The campaign also includes a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund.
It also will be screened in theaters in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville and Jacksonville, as well as Columbia, S.C.
“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman is from Anderson, S.C.
Charlotte Observer staff writer Jane Pope contributed.
