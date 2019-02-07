Weekend events in York County

‘Ghost — The Musical’ opens
South Pointe High School’s award-winning Stallion Repertory Theatre will present its spring musical “Ghost-The Musical” at 7 p.m. Feb 7-9 and 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the school. Adapted from the 1990 hit film, “Ghost the Musical” follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. Tickets are $10, adults and $8, students. Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes before show time. Concessions are available for purchase.
Music of John Denver
Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series presents Jim Curry “Take Me Home — The Music of John Denver,’ 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at the auditorium, S.C. 55. Curry’s voice was selected as the voice of Denver for a CBS made-for-television movie. Tickets: $15. Reserve tickets at 803-222-8018.
Music at Oakland
Organ Dedication Concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill. The refurbished and improved Casavant organ was installed in 1967. When played, the organist controls the sounding of 1,849 pipes in 34 ranks, or sets, each of which has a distinct pitch and sound. Performers are former Oakland organist, Virginia and Donald Moe, who also served on the organ renewal campaign committee; and newly appointed church organist, Ed West. Each will perform organ literature and hymns. The concert is free and open to the public. Free-will offerings accepted.
FM Playhouse opens with a musical
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Snapshots: a musical scrapbook” at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, and 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. They play’s synopsis is Sue is ready to leave her husband, Dan, but they find themselves in their dusty attic sharing a journey to the past, rediscovering their true love hidden in a lifetime of snapshots. The performance is directed by Scott Albert. Musical director is Vicki Harvell .Tickets: $18, adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Valentine dance
Valentine Dance for all ages, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Richard E. Sandifer Life Center at Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 310 Glenn St., Rock Hill. Free food, prizes and music by DJ McCullough. Sponsored by Camp High Hopes, Jerry and Dorothy Seale and the Boyd Hill Brotherhood. Open to the public. Donation: a pair of slightly worn shoes.
Experience Japanese koto music
The Winthrop University Department of Music continues the 2018-19 Guest Artist Series with “Enchanting Music of the Japanese Koto” featuring koto musician Mihoko Fujita, 4 p.m. Feb. 10 in Barnes Recital Hall. The koto is a Japanese traditional instrument that consists of a 6-foot-long shallow resonating box with a set of 13 strings stretched over movable bridges. The program will be narrated by music professor Tomoko Deguchi and will feature staple pieces for koto, Pachelbel’s “Canon in D,” and music from Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 film “My Neighbor Totoro.” Free and open to the public. Details: 803-323-2255 or music@winthrop.edu.
Black History celebrations
▪ “By Way of the Back Door,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays in February, Historic Brattonsville, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Learn how enslaved people lived on the plantation. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other activities highlight cooking demonstrations with foods that originated in Africa and agricultural practices. Singing, storytelling and playing games offer insight on how African-American culture persevered. Historic Brattonsville is included in “The Green Book of South Carolina” - a travel guide to significant African-American heritage and cultural destinations across the state. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; Ages 4-17, $5; CHM members. Details: 803-684-2327; orchmuseums.org.
▪ The Rock Hill NAACP will have its 75th Founders Day program at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the historic Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill. Open to the community.
▪ Black History Month Trivia Quiz. Pick up a copy of the quiz at any York County Library location and return the completed form by 6 p.m. Feb. 28. The winner will be notified the week of March 3 via phone or email and receive a $25 gift card to Texas Roadhouse. One entry per person.
▪ Character Portrayal of Ruby Bridges by Trina Ricks, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. Take a walk back into history through the eyes of Ruby Bridges, who advanced the cause of civil rights at 6 years old as the first African-American student to integrate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Register online or call 803-981-5830.
▪ Black History Month Movie, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 9. The story of a working-class African-American father as he tries to raise his family in the 1950s while coming to terms with the events of his life. The movie is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson. Rated PG-13. For adults 18 or older. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
