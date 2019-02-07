Brandie Carlile as nervous for Clive Davis’ gala as Grammys

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018 file photo, Brandi Carlile seen at One Love Malibu at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. Carlile says she is feeling the pressure of performing at Clive Davis' star-studded party the night before the Grammy Awards. While sitting alongside Davis, the singer said Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, she is just as nervous taking the stage at his pre-Grammys gala Saturday than performing at the actual Grammys the following evening. AP, File Photo by Amy Harris/Invision