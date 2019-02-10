List of early winners in top Grammy Award categories

A partial list of winners in top early categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.
Best pop vocal album: "Sweetener" by Ariana Grande
Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga's "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"
Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson's "My Way"
Best dance recording: "Electricity" by Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Best country song: "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)
Best reggae album: "44/876" by Sting & Shaggy
Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves' "Butterflies"
Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay's "Tequila"
Best jazz vocal album: "The Window" by Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best music video: Childish Gambino's "This Is America"
Best alternative music album: "Colors," Beck
Best comedy album: "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation," Dave Chappelle
Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant's "Sincera"
Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter's "Faith — A Journey for All"
Best folk album: Punch Brothers' "All Ashore"
Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle's "Look Up Child"
Best musical theater album: "The Band's Visit"
Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"
Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"
Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You"
Best gospel album: Tori Kelly's "Hiding Place"
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle's "You Say"
Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir's "Freedom"
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The Greatest Showman"
Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Black Panther"
Best song written for visual media: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy's "The Blues Is Alive and Well"
Best music film: Quincy Jones' "Quincy"
Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic"
