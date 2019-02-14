8 things to this weekend in York, Lancaster counties

Love letters for Valentine’s
Valentine’s Day weekend, “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb.14-16 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road. The classic American play has been a favorite around the world since it’s release in 1988. The production of this 2-person performance will feature a rotating cast each night. — Feb. 14 will feature Martin and Harriet Goode; Feb. 15, Patti Mercer and Lucas McFadden and Feb. 16, Rob & Cheri Addison. Opening night will feature an extended intermission with specialty desserts. The play is directed by Charles Hardy and produced by Hali Christopher. Tickets available www.RockHillTheatre.org.
Southern Sound Series
The Gibson Brothers will perform 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the McCelvey Center as part of2019 Southern Sound Series. The Gibson Brothers have received an endless number of awards as songwriters, vocalists, instrumentalists and entertainers from the International Bluegrass Music Association and from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Since their studio debut in 1994, the band has 14 albums including the recently released “Mockingbird.” New for the 2019 Southern Sound Series is “Vittles & Fiddles,” a pre-show affair. Featuring a food truck and live music. Beginning at 5 p.m., food will be available for purchase for concert-goers and non-concert-goers alike. Local bluegrass ensemble, Cottonwood will bring the fiddles and Two Chicks & a Truck will provide food.
Benefit concert and evensong
The woodwind players from the Carolinas Wind Orchestra will join the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour’s choir for a concert at 4:30 p.m. and Evensong service at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the church on Caldwell Street in Rock Hill. The concert will benefit the Early Learning Partnership of York County, which works with families beginning at birth to help prepare children for school by providing books and encouraging parents to read to children. An offering will be taken to benefit the early learning partnership. Open to the community.
Dance the night away
The Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane. Guests: $20, couples; $10, singles. Includes a 30 minute dance lesson. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels welcome. Details: 980-297-1602.
Pottery and baskets
“Evolving: Beckee Garris, Artist-in-Residence,” an exhibit displaying the creations of traditional artist Beckee Garris, opens in a special reception, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 15 at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center. A citizen of the Catawba Indian Nation, Garris appeared as artist-in-residence at the Center last fall demonstrating pottery and basket making techniques and sharing Catawba oral histories and traditions. The new exhibit features photographs of the artists at work and pottery, bamboo reed baskets, and long leaf pine needle baskets Garris made during her four-month residency. In all, Garris made 15 pieces of pottery, 10, bamboo baskets, and over 45 long leaf pine needle baskets. The exhibit can be seen in the Red Rose Gallery through February 2020. Details: 803-313-7172 sc.edu/Lancaster/nativeamericanstudiescenter
See a play
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Snapshots: a musical scrapbook” at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and 22-23, and 3 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24. They play’s synopsis is Sue is ready to leave her husband, Dan, but they find themselves in their dusty attic sharing a journey to the past, rediscovering their true love hidden in a lifetime of snapshots. The performance is directed by Scott Albert. Musical director is Vicki Harvell. Tickets: $18, adults and $13, students. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.
Russian pianist performs at Winthrop University
The Winthrop University Department of Music will host Russian pianist Faina Lushtak, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in Barnes Recital Hall as part of the 2018-19 Friends of the Conservatory Series. The program will feature works by Mozart, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Scriabin, as well as several of her own compositions. The event is free and open to the public. Lushtak was born and raised in the former Soviet Union. A child prodigy, she began her piano and composition studies at the age of six. Currently, she is the Downman Professor of Music at the Newcomb Department of Music at Tulane University, where she heads the piano division. She is also music director of Tulane’s Concert Piano Series. She is on the faculty of the Orfeo International Music Festival in Italy and a Steinway Artist.
Black History celebrations
▪ “By Way of the Back Door,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays in February, Historic Brattonsville, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Learn how enslaved people lived on the plantation. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other activities highlight cooking demonstrations with foods that originated in Africa and agricultural practices. Singing, storytelling and playing games offer insight on how African-American culture persevered. Historic Brattonsville is included in “The Green Book of South Carolina” - a travel guide to significant African-American heritage and cultural destinations across the state. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; Ages 4-17, $5; CHM members. Details: 803-684-2327; orchmuseums.org.
▪ African American Genealogy Records, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. We will explore Bible records, slave records, early marriage records and other unique sources you may have missed. Adults, limit 50. Register online or by calling 803-981-5825.
▪ RHCC&Y Council and the Elks Education Department will have a Black History Dance on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Please dress in African Attire, Doors open at 9 pm at the Elks Lodge, 1644 Ogden Rd., Rock Hill, SC. DJ Sheepdawg and donation $10.
