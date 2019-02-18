Vandal topples wax statue of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

As tall as his name is long, with a baby face crowned with a thick shock of curly hair, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck folded his 6-foot-9 body awkwardly into a chair in a Santa Monica Mexican restaurant on a warm late-January afternoon. The German filmmaker had just flown in from New York, where he was promoting his latest film, "Never Look Away," and his back was aching from contorting himself into an airline seat. But he wasn't complaining.